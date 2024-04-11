Energy Toolbase Deploys 2-Megawatt Energy Storage System with Socomec Providing Critical Load Backup at California Mall

HANFORD, Calif., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Toolbase, Blue Sky Utility, and BPi Power have implemented two energy storage systems (ESS) at a sprawling 328,878-square-foot shopping mall in Hanford, California. Leveraging Energy Toolbase's Acumen EMS™ controls software and Socomec's cutting-edge battery technology, the deployment aims to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the mall during utility outages.

Blue Sky Utility, a renewable energy developer based in California, sourced the ESS from Energy Toolbase. Installed by BPi, a Napa-based solar energy contractor, are two Socomec HES L batteries integrated with Acumen EMS controls software, boasting a total energy storage capacity of 500kW/2,372kWh. This setup complements the existing 1.5-megawatt solar system at the mall. Notably, the ESS is equipped for value stacking, offering demand charge management, and can also function in islanding mode for backup power.

The partnership between Energy Toolbase and Socomec brings together top-tier battery technology and advanced controls software to provide optimal savings and maximized value. Employing a value-stacking control strategy, the systems effectively trim peak demand charges, with a fallback to arbitrage when peak shaving is not anticipated. The Socomec systems feature an island mode capability, ensuring critical load backup during utility outages, and can fully charge from the existing solar array. With the integration of Energy Toolbase's asset monitoring software, ETB Monitor, both the developer and the customer gain a unified interface for monitoring the real-time performance of the systems.

"Energy Toolbase is excited to once again partner with the Blue Sky Utility team to bring more energy storage to California," said Kevin Mulvey, Vice President of Operations at Energy Toolbase. "The islanding capability of these systems will play a big role in tapping into even more savings possibilities."

"This unique project is designed to provide Hanford Mall energy from the sun, every evening after sunset," said Allon Raveh, Executive Chairman at Blue Sky. "We are a pioneer in deploying creative solar and storage solutions in central locations, supporting grid resiliency and a better world for our people and our planet."

About Energy Toolbase

Energy Toolbase is an industry-leading software platform that provides a cohesive suite of project estimating, storage control, and asset monitoring products that enable solar and storage developers to deploy projects more efficiently. Energy Toolbase's SaaS products are used by over 1,000 distributed energy organizations worldwide. To learn more or request a free trial, visit https://www.energytoolbase.com.

Energy Toolbase is backed by its parent company, Pason Systems, a leading global provider of data management systems and controls automation software for the energy industry. With a global footprint and 40-year track record, Pason enjoys one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI.

About Blue Sky Utility

Blue Sky Utility is a renewable energy and storage developer, based in California. The company has developed a unique business model to provide tailored renewable energy solutions to the Commercial & Industrial space with a focus on multitenant real estate. The company's business model is characterized by scalability and uniformity. We help small businesses and large national brands to achieve ESG goals in a meaningful and practical way.

About Socomec

Founded in 1922, SOCOMEC is an independent industrial group with a workforce of 3,900 experts spread over 30 subsidiaries worldwide. SOCOMEC specializes in the availability, control, and safety of low-voltage electrical networks serving our customers' power performance.

