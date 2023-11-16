Energy Toolbase Expands to Solar Monitoring

News provided by

Energy Toolbase

16 Nov, 2023, 08:34 ET

A comprehensive economic and solar energy monitoring platform

STUART, Fla., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Toolbase, a leading provider of software for solar + energy storage analysis, proposal generation, and intelligent energy management systems, announced the expansion of its software offerings to solar-only monitoring. ETB Monitor is a cutting-edge platform designed to provide energy professionals and asset managers with comprehensive economic and solar energy monitoring, enabling them to maximize their project's value.

Continue Reading
Energy Toolbase Expands to Solar Monitoring
Energy Toolbase Expands to Solar Monitoring

ETB Monitor is available as a standalone platform or as an integrated solution with Energy Toolbase's existing software suite, ETB Developer, which specializes in solar and energy storage proposal analysis. This integration allows users to seamlessly transition from the development stage to the monitoring stage, all while utilizing Energy Toolbase's gold-standard utility rates database, electric bill calculation engine, and account management team.

By providing visualizations of the site's expected solar generation, calculated using the system characteristics and micro-climate satellite weather data, users can track the performance of their solar energy system's output to an expected baseline.  This comparison enables users to detect potential issues, optimize system performance, reduce operational costs, and make informed decisions about future investments.

"We are excited to offer ETB Monitor to our customers, providing them with the tools they need to efficiently manage their solar energy projects," said John Gurski, Founder and President of Energy Toolbase. "With this innovative platform, energy professionals can track the economics of their solar energy systems in real-time and make informed decisions about their operations, ultimately leading to increased profitability and growth."

The combined power of ETB Developer and ETB Monitor provides the industry with an end-to-end solution for solar energy project development, proposal generation, and monitoring, making it easier than ever to manage and optimize their renewable energy portfolios. With this integrated solution, users can easily access critical performance and economic data for their solar energy projects, helping them to make informed decisions and maximize their project's economic impact.

For more information on ETB Monitor, watch a demo here or schedule a call with our account management team.

About Energy Toolbase:
Energy Toolbase is an industry-leading software platform that provides a cohesive suite of project estimating, storage control, and asset monitoring products that enable solar and storage developers to deploy projects more efficiently. Energy Toolbase's SaaS products are used by over 1,500 distributed energy organizations worldwide.

Energy Toolbase is backed by its parent company, Pason Systems, a leading global provider of data management systems and controls automation software for the energy industry. With a global footprint and 40-year track record, Pason enjoys one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI.

Contact:
Tracy Fosterling
5058032678
[email protected]

SOURCE Energy Toolbase

Also from this source

Indiana School District Deploys Portfolio of Energy Storage Systems with Veregy & Energy Toolbase

The MSD Wayne Township school district and Veregy have deployed a portfolio of energy storage systems across six elementary schools utilizing Energy...

Energy Toolbase and Socomec Deploy Energy Storage System in Southern California to Offset High Demand

Energy Toolbase and Socomec have deployed an energy storage system at a Southern California Logistics center. This project is part of a long-term...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Oil & Energy

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.