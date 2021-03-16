Energy Toolbase Integrates Its Acumen EMS™ Controls with Dynapower's Energy Storage Solutions

STUART, Fla., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Toolbase's Acumen EMS™ controls software is now integrated with Dynapower's energy storage solutions. As a part of this integration, Dynapower will be added to Energy Toolbase's ETB Developer sales and modeling platform which allows users to run energy storage dispatch simulations and savings analysis that are representative of how Dynapower Energy Storage Systems (ESS) controlled by the Energy Toolbase Acumen EMS™ controller would operate in the field.

Dynapower has an integrated all-in-one energy storage solution featuring Lithium-ion Iron Phosphate battery technology, paired with a bidirectional power conversion system (PCS), packaged into a modular system design for easy transportation, installation, and maintenance. The product offering features 2-hour, 4-hour, and 6-hour configurations and can be stacked to accommodate different power and capacity needs.

Energy Toolbase's Acumen EMS™ controls software utilizes artificial intelligence and advanced machine learning to optimize battery dispatch for maximum savings. Acumen EMS™ control strategies operate in both behind-the-meter and front-of-the-meter settings, including demand charge management, time-of-use arbitrage, self-consumption, demand response and more.

"We're excited to work with Dynapower and give our users the confidence in modeling their energy storage projects using this integration," said Scott D'Ambrosio, VP of Sales at Energy Toolbase. "We're pleased to offer developers a single (PO) purchase order process, where Energy Toolbase's best-in-class support carries all the way through to commissioning and operations."

"We are thrilled to join forces with Energy Toolbase and combine their intelligent controls software with our industry-leading energy storage systems," says Chris Larsen, director of energy storage. "We have high hopes that this integration will enable developers to more efficiently deploy our systems into the field and opens up the opportunity for more storage deployments in this rapidly evolving energy landscape."

The single PO process further streamlines the purchasing and commissioning process and gives developers the continuity of working directly with Energy Toolbase support staff throughout the life of the project. Energy Toolbase and Dynapower will be co-hosting a webinar on April 20th to overview the functionality of their newly launched integration. Register here.

About Energy Toolbase



Energy Toolbase is an industry-leading software platform that provides a cohesive suite of project estimating, storage control, and asset monitoring products that enable solar and storage developers to deploy projects more efficiently. Energy Toolbase's SaaS products are used by over 1,000 distributed energy organizations worldwide. To learn more or request a free trial, visit: https://www.energytoolbase.com .



Energy Toolbase is backed by its parent company, Pason Systems, a leading global provider of data management systems and controls automation software for the energy industry. With a global footprint and 40-year track record, Pason enjoys one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI. For more information visit: https://www.pason.com .

ABOUT Dynapower

Founded in 1963, Dynapower is a clean energy company specializing in battery energy storage systems and power electronics. Dynapower has deployed upwards of a GW of fully integrated energy storage systems, inverters, and DC/DC converters in a wide array of applications including for battery backup power, demand charge reduction, solar plus storage, e-mobility, microgrids and standalone systems for frequency regulation.

Dynapower serves an array of clients from the world's leading utilities and renewable energy developers to Fortune 500 companies in the automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, steel, electrochemical and mining industries, as well as the U.S. military and leading research institutions. More than 55,000 pieces of Dynapower equipment are installed worldwide across all seven continents. Dynapower is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont. For more information, please visit https://www.dynapower.com/.

