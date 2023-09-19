Energy Toolbase Launches Sunstone Credit on Sales Platform for Direct Commercial Loan Quotes for Solar + Storage Projects

STUART, Fla., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Credit , a technology-enabled clean energy financing platform that helps businesses go solar, is now live within Energy Toolbase's ETB Developer sales and modeling platform. The integration allows instant access to commercial solar and energy storage financing quotes. With Sunstone, users can leverage financing solutions designed specifically for small and medium-sized commercial borrowers, allowing businesses to finance solar systems and utilize electricity generation strategies at a lower cost.

The Sunstone Credit integration, housed directly within the platform, offers users a variety of financing options for their commercial projects, including solar loans with borrower-friendly terms and an efficient loan application process. Sunstone pairs financing solutions with its proprietary technology platform, supporting commercial property owners in deploying various solar projects such as new roofs, energy storage, EV charging, and other sustainability upgrades.

Users can select the loan product, initiate the financing process, and monitor customer progress using this offering. Within days, users can receive approval decisions and execution-ready loan documents. By eliminating conventional hurdles to renewable energy financing, Sunstone enables its network of solar developer partners across the country to provide business borrowers access to simple, affordable, and easy-to-understand solar loan products.

"Sunstone has a robust track record of financing commercial solar and energy storage projects, and we're excited to provide our users with the opportunity to work with them directly," said Scott D'Ambrosio, Vice President of Sales at Energy Toolbase. "Their flexible financing solutions combined with our intuitive platform will allow commercial developers to get more projects deployed."

Energy Toolbase's ETB Developer platform provides solar and storage developers a seamless solution to model the avoided cost of projects and configure any transaction that fits the customer and project needs. This direct financier option allows project developers to streamline their workflow of generating an indicative quote by eliminating the need to go between multiple applications and expediting the process of modeling, finding a financing solution, and selling projects.

"Our goal is to provide businesses of all sizes with the financial tools needed to easily make the transition to solar," said Duncan Hinkle, co-founder and SVP of Business Development at Sunstone. "By partnering with Energy Toolbase and being a part of their industry-leading software platform, we're excited to help bring more commercial solar projects to life."

To start using the Sunstone Credit integration, sign up for a 14-day free trial of the ETB Developer platform.

About Energy Toolbase

Energy Toolbase is an industry-leading software platform that provides a cohesive suite of project estimating, storage control, and asset monitoring products that enable solar and storage developers to deploy projects more efficiently. Energy Toolbase's SaaS products are used by over 1,000 distributed energy organizations worldwide. To learn more or request a free trial, visit https://www.energytoolbase.com .

Energy Toolbase is backed by its parent company, Pason Systems, a leading global provider of data management systems and controls automation software for the energy industry. With a global footprint and 40-year track record, Pason enjoys one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI.

About Sunstone Credit

Sunstone Credit is on a mission to democratize access to solar for businesses of all sizes. Sitting at the intersection of climate, finance and technology, Sunstone has built a best-in-class technology platform and partnered with leading financial institutions and a national network of solar developers to provide business borrowers access to simple, affordable and easy-to-understand solar loan products with flexible terms and a streamlined application process. When commercial customers go solar using Sunstone's products, they save money and reduce their carbon footprint, driving a clean, green future for all. Learn more at sunstonecredit.com.

