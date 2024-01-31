Energy Toolbase Partners with Station A to Catalyze Commercial Solar-Plus-Storage Deployment Across the US

Energy Toolbase

31 Jan, 2024

The partnership will enable end customers to procure and deploy solar-plus-storage projects on their facilities more efficiently

STUART, Fla., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Toolbase (ETB), a leading provider of software solutions for financial analysis of solar and energy storage projects, energy management system controls, and operational monitoring, announced a partnership with Station A, a leading clean energy marketplace, to enable commercial & industrial companies to competitively deploy optimized clean energy solutions on their sites.

Energy Toolbase's ETB Developer platform is widely regarded as the industry-leading software tool within the commercial and industrial project developer community for modeling the financial returns of solar-plus-storage projects and generating comprehensive economic analysis proposals. In May 2023, Energy Toolbase launched its Enterprise Services consulting division, which enables commercial customers and project developers to outsource their system design and proposal development to ETB's in-house team of domain experts. ETB performs an extensive techno-economic analysis, analyzing all aspects of their specific project, delivering the client an optimized solar-plus-storage system design and proposal.

The new partnership between Energy Toolbase and Station A takes a project into the next stage of procurement and contracting by allowing the client to obtain competitive installation quotes for their specified project. Station A enables any company to list clean energy projects in its marketplace to receive competitive offers. To date, Station A has one of the largest provider audiences in the country, with approximately 2,500+ active provider accounts. Due to its extensive provider audience, Station A's marketplace yields highly competitive offers, with an average bid spread (referring to the difference between the highest and lowest bid) of $1.1M.

"We're excited to now offer our consulting clients the ability to work with Station A to get qualified regional installers to bid on their optimally designed project in their marketplace," said Justin Hammond, manager of the Enterprise Services team. "This allows commercial customers to competitively contract for the most economically optimal project."

About Energy Toolbase

Energy Toolbase is an industry-leading software platform that provides a cohesive suite of project estimating, storage control, and asset monitoring products that enable solar and storage developers to deploy projects more efficiently. Energy Toolbase's SaaS products are used by over 1,000 distributed energy organizations worldwide. To learn more or request a free trial, visit https://www.energytoolbase.com.

Energy Toolbase is backed by its parent company, Pason Systems, a leading global provider of data management systems and controls automation software for the energy industry. With a global footprint and 40-year track record, Pason enjoys one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI.

To get in touch directly with the Enterprise Services team, complete a form submission here.

About Station A

Station A is the climate action platform for commercial buildings. We've created the easiest and most cost-effective way to analyze and procure clean energy. Our evaluation tools leverage an AI-powered building evaluation engine that identifies onsite solar, community solar, and EV charging potential based on industry-leading data. Our marketplace gives you comprehensive, price-competitive proposals from the leading clean energy developers in the nation and accommodates various technologies including solar PV, battery storage, and EV charging. To get in touch directly with the Station A team, please complete this form.

