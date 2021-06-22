Energy Toolbase Provides Energy Storage Controls Software for Two Front-of-the-Meter Projects with Today's Power

HOUSTON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Toolbase, an industry leading provider of energy storage software solutions, today is announcing that it has commissioned two energy storage systems (ESS) with Today's Power (TPI), a renewable energy company based in Little Rock, Arkansas that develops, owns, and operates renewable assets. The ESS projects, both sited in front-of-the-meter (FTM) and co-located with solar PV plants, have a combined system size of 4.8 megawatt (MW) / 9.6 megawatt hours (MWh).

Energy Toolbase's Acumen EMS™ controls software was deployed to manage the dispatch of the Sungrow energy storage systems, which utilizes Samsung battery modules. TPI's customer, a small Arkansas electrical cooperative, deployed the projects to reduce yearly grid-level demand, minimize wholesale power costs, and increase grid stability for their customers. Energy Toolbase has now commissioned or contracted its Acumen EMS™ controls onto over 40 sites, totaling over 20 MWh of storage capacity, throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The customer requested the ability to have full control to manually schedule the dispatch of their storage system. Energy Toolbase delivered this functionality via their ETB Monitor platform, which provides a secure, web-based portal for the customer to view real-time system performance, create alerts, and schedule dispatch commands and override events. Energy Toolbase is targeting to launch a wider scale release of its ETB Monitor platform later this year.

Energy Toolbase provides a cohesive suite of project modeling, storage control, and asset monitoring products that enable solar and storage developers to deploy projects more efficiently. Energy Toolbase's Acumen EMS™ controls software utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning to optimize the value capture of energy storage systems in both behind-the-meter (BTM) and FTM settings.

"We think that this TPI project will become a template that other utilities and electric cooperatives will follow in order to extract multiple value streams from their ESS," said Quinn Laudenslager, Senior Product Manager of Acumen EMS™ at Energy Toolbase. "The storage system reduces system peaks, improves stability for their customers, lowers the cost of electricity for the cooperative, and enables the asset operator to manually dispatch their battery on-demand."

"We've had a positive experience working with the Energy Toolbase team to deploy these ESS projects and our customer is pleased with the manual scheduling functionality that ETB Monitor provides," said Jennah Denney, Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator at Today's Power.

About Energy Toolbase Software Inc.

Energy Toolbase is an industry-leading software platform that provides a cohesive suite of project estimating, storage control, and asset monitoring products that enable solar and storage developers to deploy projects more efficiently. Energy Toolbase's SaaS products are used by over 1,000 distributed energy organizations worldwide. To learn more or request a free trial, visit https://www.energytoolbase.com .

Energy Toolbase is backed by its parent company, Pason Systems, a leading global provider of data management systems and controls automation software for the energy industry. With a global footprint and 40-year track record, Pason enjoys one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI. For more information visit: https://www.pason.com .

About Today's Power, Inc.



Today's Power, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. (AECI), a Little Rock-based utility service cooperative owned by 17 Arkansas electric distribution cooperatives. Today's Power, Inc. offers turn-key solar photovoltaic­­­ systems, energy storage systems, electric vehicles and charging stations for all sizes and applications. For more information about Today's Power, visit www.todayspower.com.

