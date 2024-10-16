Energy Toolbase Unveils Energy Management System Rebrand: Acumen EMS™ Is Now 'ETB Controller'

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Toolbase is proud to announce the rebranding of its energy storage control software Acumen EMS™ to ETB Controller. ETB Controller is a high-performance energy management system designed to seamlessly deploy energy storage. Driven by Acumen AI's advanced algorithms and accurate forecasting, ETB Controller delivers exceptional energy storage project economics. This rebrand clarifies the product's purpose, aligning its name with its core function: control.

Energy Toolbase's energy management system is deployed on nearly 150 sites across North and South America, Mexico, and beyond. This rebranding seamlessly integrates with Energy Toolbase's suite of software products: ETB Developer, ETB Controller, and ETB Monitor, ensuring consistency and clarity.

"We're thrilled about this rebrand as it strengthens our commitment to delivering one of the most advanced and versatile control solutions in the energy storage industry," said Nathan Gutzmann, Product Manager of ETB Controller at Energy Toolbase. "This rebrand is more than just a name change—it represents our dedication to staying ahead of the dynamic energy storage market and offering solutions that maximize value for our customers."

With ETB Controller, users can self-manage dispatch according to their specific requirements. ETB Controller is ideal for customers who want direct, scheduled control over their assets, offering an efficient and customized approach to energy management. In addition to ETB Controller, Energy Toolbase offers its powerful Acumen AI option for sites where economic dispatch is complex and requires a more advanced EMS to maximize economic benefit across multiple value streams. To learn more, explore the ETB Controller brochure or schedule a call.

Energy Toolbase is an industry-leading software platform that provides a cohesive suite of project estimating, storage control, and asset monitoring products that enable solar and storage developers to deploy projects more efficiently. Energy Toolbase's SaaS products are used by over 1,500 distributed energy organizations worldwide.

Energy Toolbase is backed by its parent company, Pason Systems, a leading global provider of data management systems and controls automation software for the energy industry. With a global footprint and 40-year track record, Pason enjoys one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI.

