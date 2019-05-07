Energy Transfer Donates $150,000 to Support Youth Baseball and Softball Programs Across Pennsylvania

"This key program is one of the many in our recently launched '#committed2PA' campaign," said Hank Alexander, Energy Transfer Senior Vice President of Business Development. "Baseball is part of the fabric that brings people and communities together and we are glad to be part of that story."

Energy Transfer began distributing $5,000 to each of the leagues at the start of the season in April and has plans to have donated the full amount by June. The leagues will use the funding to meet a wide range of needs from updating facilities to adding concession stands, purchasing new uniforms and equipment, and acquiring new machinery to maintain fields.

"We appreciate the generous donation," said Cresson Little League President Gene Pietrowski. "This donation will help us improve our facilities, which provide safe baseball fun for hundreds of players ages 4 to 12 in the local community."

"When we see private partners like Energy Transfer contributing back to the township and our youth program, that shows that they're invested not only for the economic benefit, but they really want to help the quality of life in the township," said Ken Martin, President, Upper Allen Township Board of Commissioners.

Energy Transfer is one of the largest and most diversified midstream energy companies in the county with more than 86,000 miles of oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids and refined fuels pipelines traversing 38 states. Energy Transfer has more than 1,000 employees in Pennsylvania.

