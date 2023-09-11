Energy Transition and Environmental Management LLC Completes Fossil Fuel Portfolio Acquisition from Energy Harbor Corp.

News provided by

Hull Street Energy

11 Sep, 2023, 15:27 ET

HOUSTON, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Transition and Environmental Management LLC (ETEM), an affiliate of Hull Street Energy, LLC, has completed a series of transactions with subsidiaries of Energy Harbor Corp. (collectively, Energy Harbor) designed to facilitate Energy Harbor's divestiture of fossil-fueled electric generating assets and associated liabilities. 

Continue Reading
New River Gorge bridge in West Virginia
New River Gorge bridge in West Virginia

In December 2022, ETEM acquired the Pleasants Power Plant, a 1,280 megawatt coal-fired power plant located in Pleasants County, West Virginia from Energy Harbor (the Pleasants Station).  In August 2023, ETEM sold the Pleasants Station to a California-based company that intends to retrofit the Pleasants Station to burn hydrogen gas produced at the site, thereby reducing carbon emissions, extending the plant life, and preserving hundreds of local jobs.

On September 8, ETEM acquired the W.H. Sammis Power Plant, a 2,220 megawatt coal-fired power plant located in Stratton, Ohio (Sammis Station) and the Hollow Rock Landfill (Hollow Rock) from Energy Harbor.  ETEM expects to demolish the structures, remediate environmental conditions at the Sammis Station and Hollow Rock, and repurpose the sites for next use as the power grid transitions to a reduced carbon footprint. 

In total, these highly customized transactions are expected to provide numerous economic and environmental benefits to regional stakeholders; and reflect ETEM's collaborative approach to structuring portfolio solutions that optimize outcomes. 

Babst, Calland, Clements and Zomnir, P.C. was transactional counsel for ETEM.

Akin and Black McCuskey Souers & Arbaugh were counsel for Energy Harbor.

ETEM is a Texas-based energy transition and liability transfer company focused on acquiring, remediating, and repurposing fossil fired electric generation.  ETEM offers generation owners a full and final transfer of all the risks and liabilities associated with retired and operating generation. For more information, visit www.etem.eco.    

Hull Street Energy, LLC is a private equity firm that specializes in deploying capital into the power sector as it decarbonizes. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the team leverages its decades of experience and unique knowledge of North American electricity infrastructure, fundamentals, and grid operations, including fuel inputs, commodity contract structuring, renewable and fossil powered generation assets, energy storage, transmission and distribution systems, and electricity demand-side businesses to build value for stakeholders. For further information about Hull Street Energy please see www.hullstreetenergy.com.  

For enquiries, email [email protected]

SOURCE Hull Street Energy

Also from this source

Hull Street Energy Acquires California Natural Gas-Fired Plant

HULL STREET ENERGY ACQUIRES TEXAS NATURAL GAS-FIRED POWER PLANT PORTFOLIO FROM ATLAS HOLDINGS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.