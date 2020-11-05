energyhill Client Mighty Carver to Appear on ABC's Shark Tank

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mighty Carver , a unique electric knife invented by a Florida couple, was selected from over 37,000 applicants to present on Season 12 of ABC's Shark Tank . Creative marketing agency energyhill , based in Tampa, Florida, led the marketing, design, and brand of the Mighty Carver to position the business for retail success since its inception in 2017.

Kim and Lance Burney, founders of the Mighty Carver, will appear on Shark Tank on Friday, November 6 for Season 12, Episode 4 of the Emmy Award-winning show where entrepreneurs pitch their products to business moguls and venture capitalists. The couple will present their electric carving knife shaped like a chainsaw, which is already sold internationally.

"energyhill was really instrumental with helping us from the very concept," Kim Burney, inventor and owner of the Mighty Carver said. "Creating our brand from scratch was a big task. We couldn't have asked for a better result."

Mighty Carver Marketing

From the time the Mighty Carver began, energyhill positioned the brand to establish it as a first of its kind in electric kitchen tools. The creative marketing agency focused on the experience of families and friends using the Mighty Carver throughout the brand, design, and marketing .

With user experience in mind, energyhill created the logo, brand collateral, package design, landing page, eCommerce store, photography, conference material, and an optimized Amazon product page. The Mighty Carver has since ranked as one of the best sellers in "Carving Knives" and "Electric Knives" on Amazon.

"We knew we wanted to be part of something that has the potential to bring people together for shared experiences," energyhill president Dr. Ryan Lowe said. "We refined every detail of the design, branding, and digital presence with Kim and Lance until we got it just right. Ultimately, the aesthetics of the Mighty Carver and the brand aligned perfectly with the story , the experience, and the originality of the product."

Shark Tank Pitch Preparation

The Sharks for Season 12, Episode 4 are five of the most frequent on the show: Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, and Kevin O'Leary.

To give them the best chance to secure an investment from one of the Sharks, energyhill prepared the Mighty Carver stakeholders for their pitch on Shark Tank. The marketing team developed accurate business reports leading up to the pitch, including financial forecasts, customer acquisition costs, sales projections, and more.

"Everyone always says, 'know your numbers,' when you mention going before the sharks," Kim Burney said. "We were able to rely on energyhill to provide pertinent business information so we were prepared for the pitch."

About energyhill

energyhill was founded in 2013 in Tampa, Florida, by Dr. Ryan and Gloria Lowe. After decades of experience working in marketing including high-profile clients such as Walmart, eBay, and Best Buy, they created energyhill to be a marketing agency that's different — one that prioritizes great design and puts the client first.

In 2020, energyhill won nine national marketing awards for their work in interactive brand experience, web design, mobile app design, augmented reality, print media, and video. Learn more about what they do for clients at energyhill.com.

