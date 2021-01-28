energyhill Develops Mobile App to Simplify Tuition Payments

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuition Education Platform ( TuitionEP.com ), allows schools to collect tuition and fees from parents with an app for iOS and Android . The app, which can be branded for individual schools, has collected over $3.3 million in tuition and fees for educational institutions since it was created in 2018, saving schools over six figures on tuition management along the way.

energyhill (energyhill.com), a Tampa-based creative marketing agency, designed, developed, and branded TuitionEP (TuitionEP.com) to make tuition management easy for schools everywhere.

Creative marketing and design agency energyhill , based in Tampa, Florida, led the marketing, design , and development of TuitionEP (TEP) in order to help schools and administrators collect payments and ease traditionally clunky processes for parents.

Tuition payments made simple

TuitionEP is a user-friendly app that offers a simple payment solution for parents. Collect payments conveniently and securely for your school, club or organization.

"As a parent of four, the frustration we had led to the creation of TEP," Dr. Ryan Lowe, founder of TuitionEP.com said. "We haven't written checks for years, and schools need something easy and app driven to improve the payment experience. Our solution is an app that allows freedom for parents to pay or autopay any time — not just when banks are open. TuitionEP solves this simple need and saves schools and organizations money in the process."

With secure payment collection and ease in tracking tuition using TuitionEP, Renton Prep Christian School saved over $80,000 in processing and overhead fees in 2020.

Stress-free transactions

With TuitionEP, parents link their preferred payment method and make payments with just a few swipes. In addition to tuition payments, schools use the app to collect fees for field trips, school lunches, sports, and other activity fees.

Other features include:

Multi-user payment options

Swipe N'Pay

Check payment history

Financial summary report

Evergreen enrollment

Secure payment options

TEP uses the Stripe payment platform to guarantee safe and secure payments. All transactions are audited by a PCI Quality Security Assessor (QSA). Payment options include: checking and savings accounts, debit or credit cards, and even international payments.

Brandable tuition platform

Schools can customize the app and create a branded experience. Add school logo, colors, school information, and make the platform perfect for students' parents.

"Schools and organizations should want to keep all of their tools looking and aligning with their brand," Dr. Lowe said. "Administrators can upload their logo and colors and the app will align with their brand, keeping everything consistent."

Future of TuitionEP

The roadmap for TuitionEP includes a growth plan for self-serve export of payments (completed in 2020), dashboards, bulk edit, field trips, an even better user design and experience, integrations with bookkeeping and accounting software, and much more.

"The next large update for TEP 2.0 is going to be a game changer for the industry." Dr. Lowe said. "2020 was a wake up call for education. We want to help schools and organizations be ready for what's coming."

About energyhill

energyhill was founded in 2013 in Tampa, Florida , by Dr. Ryan and Gloria Lowe, to deliver excellence in creative marketing. After decades of experience working in marketing including high-profile clients such as Walmart, eBay, and Best Buy, they created energyhill to be a marketing agency that's different — one that prioritizes great design and the client's needs.

Learn more about what they do and their award-winning work at energyhill.com.

