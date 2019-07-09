energyhill Wins Awards

TAMBA BAY, Fla., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After five years in business, energyhill has seen successes and achievements that have strengthened the agency and its brand. However, the year 2019 has been particularly exceptional. The team welcomed the new year in a brand new office that offers an environment where creativity is fostered and whose open space concept encourages collaboration. Also, this year energyhill won three awards in Digital Marketing, Public Relations and Communications, and Marketing and Communications. These awards were the result of an outstanding digital marketing campaign that brought awareness to audiences everywhere.

Cause Marketing Campaign Helping Puerto Rico

In September 2017, Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc in Puerto Rico, leaving several communities without any forms of communication and no means to get help. As numerous bridges were destroyed during the storm, U.S. Bridge extended its services and worked with the local government to provide brand new permanent bridges. This was a monumental project that entailed building five steel bridges in order to bring relief to five different communities on the island. Due to the magnitude of this endeavor that responded to a humanitarian call for help, energyhill tailored a full digital marketing campaign to reach a wider audience. Additionally, this project in Puerto Rico resulted in U.S. Bridge winning the ENR Award of Merit in the Highway/Bridge category.

#WeHeartPR winning digital tactics

energyhill called the digital marketing campaign #WeHeartPR. The title not only shows the emotional attachment, empathy, and focus on the island, but also allowed the audience to connect with it. This strategy of using the hashtag as a title for the project took into account the mediums that would be used to bring awareness of what the island was going through. It gave the audience a way to engage with and follow the project on all social media platforms.

The #WeHeartPR digital campaign included:

press releases

landing page

Google Ads

email campaigns

videos

social posts

SEO and content

infographics

ENR Award submission

Creative Marketing Recognized

energyhill is proud to see their creative marketing efforts be recognized. The team won three awards from prestigious international competitions for creative professionals in the following categories:

Hermes Creative Awards - Platinum award in Public Relations/Communications

Communicator Awards - Award of Excellence in the Integrated Campaign

AVA Digital Awards - Gold award in the Digital Marketing

The #WeHeartPR campaign brought awareness and reflected the work done by U.S. Bridge. Further, it was a campaign that was carefully created and executed to meet the high quality standards of U.S. Bridge. The convergence of compelling content and creative digital arts yielded energyhill the three awards that honor creative professionals in Marketing and Communications.

About energyhill

energyhill is a Florida-based creative marketing agency that has been serving organizations with marketing and advertising solutions since 2013. The purpose of energyhill is to empower businesses and help them grow through creative marketing and compelling business strategies that lead to growth and conversions.

For more information visit https://www.energyhill.com

