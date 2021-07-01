EnergyLink Breaks Ground on Large Scale Municipality Project to Retrofit Government Buildings with Solar for Buncombe County

In line with the company's bespoke design-build-fund capabilities, one of EnergyLink's construction teams will carry out the work. EnergyLink's Operations Manager, Andrew Halpern, says: "this team will be ramping up over the next few weeks to deliver consistently high-quality product over a long, two-year project."

The project itself is an impressive undertaking for a single contractor. Accredited through NAESCO, EnergyLink's ability to manage construction for this many individual solar projects reaffirms their potential for larger projects. As an ESCO that's on track to grow 3x this year, EnergyLink's capabilities are continually expanding.

The timing of this project aligns with the Biden administration's desire to "upgrade 4 million buildings" to achieve "an equitable clean energy future" by 2050. The county's choice to install solar will be a huge step closer towards energy independence and allow for onsite power generation of clean, renewable energy. Buncombe can also expect to see their carbon footprint reduce in the coming years as they benefit from adding 6.8MW of solar.

This project helps to diversify EnergyLink's portfolio, and the company is set to have projects from each sector of the MUSH markets on their resume by the close of 2021. CEO Chris Ihler attests, "as a company we are focused on undertaking projects that expand our reach within the industry. We have a proven track record with Commercial & Industrial projects and it's time now to start supporting the Municipalities, Universities, Schools, and Hospitals in achieving their sustainability goals too."

Although Buncombe is a solar project, the company has grown to become more than solar, and this is reflected in the pipeline of projects they have coming up for 2021. EnergyLink's ability to offer efficient and economically beneficial services will continue to set them apart from competitors as they head into Q3.

About EnergyLink

EnergyLink is a NAESCO accredited Energy Efficiency Contractor (EEC) who designs, builds, and funds renewable energy and energy efficiency products for commercial businesses, public institutions, cities, municipalities, and nonprofits.

About NAESCO

The National Association of Energy Service Companies ( NAESCO ) is the leading advocacy and accreditation organization for Energy Service Companies ( ESCOs ) and is dedicated to modernizing America's building infrastructure through performance contracting. Uniting the energy service industry, NAESCO promotes favorable government policies; sponsors a rigorous accreditation program; provides training and education; and champions the interests of ESCOs across the nation.

MUSH Markets

Municipal and state governments, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and hospitals

