EnergyLink Completes Near Net-Zero Energy Campus in Aurora

AURORA, Colo., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnergyLink recently helped Urban Land Conservancy (ULC) carry out a $3.2 million energy efficiency renovation on their Oxford Vista campus. After EnergyLink installed one of the largest solar arrays in the City of Aurora along with other critical energy improvements, the 31-acre, AmeriCorps NCCC-occupied campus is now able to reach near net zero electric: a rare feat for campuses of this size.

The net-zero project will save 780,000 kWh of energy, which is equal to removing 1,214,747 lbs of CO2 emissions per year Tweet this View of the ground mount solar farm and solar carport combo installed at the Oxford Vista campus.

ULC tasked EnergyLink to implement long-term sustainable solutions specifically designed to help reach their net zero electric goal and update their 1960's built campus.

"The environmental impact of the improvements, upgrades, and installations made will bring this outdated and inefficient property up to the highest of energy standards, even compared to new construction," said Chris Ihler, CEO and Co-Founder of EnergyLink.

"ULC and Oxford Vista's strong desire to be more sustainable is at the core of the project. EnergyLink supports this worthy goal by providing strong economic results and a holistic approach to energy management."

The onsite 440 kW solar (PV) array will support yearly electric needs of the campus, while achieving near net-zero electric consumption. It is made up of a 350 kW ground mount PV farm and a 90 kW covered solar carport. The ground mount array is uniquely positioned on top of an underground geothermal bore field, which will feed a 100-ton Daiken water-cooled VRV system. A host of other thermal boundary, lighting, and HVAC improvements were also made.

EnergyLink's team focused on reducing the coincident peak load of the facility, which will decrease electric costs and local grid stress from the campus' operations. In total, the project will offset 81% of the campus' electric use and 29% of its natural gas use, with an impressive total energy reduction of around 46%.

Overall, this holistic energy project is expected to save 780,000 kilowatt-hours of energy, which is equivalent to removing 1,214,747 pounds of CO2 emissions per year. EnergyLink's Oxford Vista Case Study explains in-depth the services carried out to achieve these savings.

EnergyLink is a NAESCO accredited Energy Efficiency Contractor (EEC) who designs, builds, and funds renewable energy and energy efficiency products for commercial businesses, public institutions, cities, municipalities, and nonprofits. The company was founded in 2010 with a vision of being a leading clean tech company, providing economical energy solutions that make a greater impact on our clients' bottom line, their community, and the environment. Visit goenergylink.com for more information.

Established in 2003, Urban Land Conservancy is a nonprofit organization that uses real estate as a tool to benefit urban communities in metro Denver and protect affordability in perpetuity through a 99 year ground lease. ULC preserves, develops and invests in place-based real estate including affordable housing, nonprofit commercial space, community centers and schools. Visit urbanlandc.org for more information.

AmeriCorps NCCC (N-triple-C), the National Civilian Community Corps, is a full-time, residential, national service program in which about 1,200 young adults serve nationwide annually. During their 10-month term, Corps Members – all 18 to 24 years old – work on teams of eight to 12 on projects that address critical needs. AmeriCorps NCCC members travel to a variety of different six- to 12-week-long projects related to education, healthy futures, environmental stewardship, economic opportunity, and disaster response and recovery. The Southwest Region campus in Aurora is one of four regional hubs in the nation and serves nine states in the central and southwest parts of the country. Approximately 300-400 members come through the Southwest Region campus each year to train for and transition between service projects. AmeriCorps NCCC is administered by the Corporation for National and Community Service. The Corporation improves lives, strengthens communities, and fosters civic engagement through service and volunteering. Visit americorps.gov/nccc for more information.

