EnergyLink Installs One of the Largest Rooftop Solar Arrays in Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MidwayUSA's new 300,000 square foot headquarters was outfitted with one of the largest rooftop solar arrays in Missouri. With a solar size of 1.612 megawatts, the system will advance MidwayUSA's sustainability mission while also delivering economic value. The solar array is projected to save the wholesaler up to $4,500,000 in potential energy costs for their new facility over the next 20 years.

New MidwayUSA headquarters outfitted with large, utility-scale rooftop solar array.

MidwayUSA selected EnergyLink as the primary design-build contractor for the project. As a certified NAESCO Energy Service Company with over ten years of experience in the solar industry, managing the utility scale solar project from the initial auditing phase to the engineering, procurement, and construction phases was a simple task.

Panels, inverters, and racking products for the project were carefully selected to ensure the best economic performance of the new rooftop solar system. In the first year, the updated facility is expected to save over $150,000 in comparison to if solar panels were not installed, with projected savings of over $4,500,000 in 20 years.

"The MidwayUSA project is the new benchmark for corporations looking to be more sustainable," remarked Jeremy Nolen, EnergyLink's lead on the project. "This is proof that, with the right ESCO, it's possible to be more sustainable in an economically viable way."

The sustainable impact of the project is significant. With the completed project MidwayUSA is now expected to offset 2,176,200 kilowatts of electricity annually, which is the equivalent of 3,399,528 pounds of CO2 emissions, burning 1,704,607 pounds of coal, or charging a smartphone 187,601,523 times.

About EnergyLink

EnergyLink is a NAESCO accredited Energy Efficiency Contractor (EEC) who designs, builds, and funds renewable energy and energy efficiency products for commercial businesses, public institutions, cities, municipalities, and nonprofits.

