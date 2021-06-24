EnergyLink's Growth Expected to 3X During 2021

"It's an exciting time for the company," says CEO Christopher Ihler. "Since obtaining our accreditation from NAESCO (The National Association of Energy Service Companies), we are able to provide clients with performance-based guarantees, which confirms us as a serious player in the renewables sector."

With the Biden-Harris administration in pursuit of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions economy-wide by 2050, there is increased demand in all market sectors to become more sustainable. As a result, there will be a sharp uptake in the number of opportunities for Energy Service Companies (ESCOs) to leverage energy savings performance contracts (ESPCs).

EnergyLink's ability to offer innovative turn-key financial modelling, alongside the utilization of traditional performance-based contracts, will continue to set them apart from competitors.

Looking ahead to the rest of 2021 and beyond, expect to hear more from this dynamic company as it focuses on delivering complex projects that bring together the private and public sectors.

About EnergyLink

EnergyLink is a NAESCO accredited Energy Efficiency Contractor (EEC) who designs, builds, and funds renewable energy and energy efficiency products for commercial businesses, public institutions, cities, municipalities, and nonprofits.

About NAESCO

The National Association of Energy Service Companies (NAESCO) is the leading advocacy and accreditation organization for Energy Service Companies (ESCOs) and is dedicated to modernizing America's building infrastructure through performance contracting. Uniting the energy service industry, NAESCO promotes favorable government policies; sponsors a rigorous accreditation program; provides training and education; and champions the interests of ESCOs across the nation.

