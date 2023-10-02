EnergyMark Acquires Crown Energy Services

EnergyMark

02 Oct, 2023

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EnergyMark, LLC located in Williamsville, NY has announced the acquisition of the assets of Crown Energy Services, Inc. of West Seneca, NY.  The two energy supply companies are among the longest standing in Western New York; both have provided natural gas supply service to industrial, commercial, and residential clients in New York and Pennsylvania for over 20 years. The transfer of assets to EnergyMark involved in the sale includes all of Crown Energy's New York customers as well as supply assets such as energy storage and transportation capacity and production from two dozen local natural gas producers. 

The acquisition comes at a time when consolidation and a shift from traditional energy supply to new renewable forms of energy are being seen across the energy sector in both New York and the United States as a whole. EnergyMark is a local leader in the renewable energy space namely renewable natural gas supply sourced from dairy farms, community solar project management, and renewable energy credit and carbon offset procurement. The company developed the 10-megawatt, 50-acre brownfield, solar facility in West Valley, NY which generates enough electricity to power over 2,000 homes.

"The acquisition of Crown Energy aligns well with our current customer book and demonstrates our plan for long-term growth in Western New York and beyond," said Gary Marchiori, President of EnergyMark. "EnergyMark will continue to provide reliable, locally sourced energy, while also offering industry leading sustainability and renewable energy options to the Crown book of customers."

About EnergyMark: EnergyMark is a leader in independent energy supply that specializes in direct sourcing, storage, and distribution of natural gas, electricity, and renewable energy from New York and regional supply sources as well as providing energy consulting services nationally. The company provides energy management services to over 15,000 clients including Western New York organizations like Roswell Park, Catholic Health Systems, St. Bonaventure University, and the Buffalo Bills.

Media Contact:

Luke Marchiori

716.632.1800

[email protected]

www.EnergyMark.com

SOURCE EnergyMark

