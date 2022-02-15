EnergyMark Helps Daemen College Offset 90% of Annual Electricity Usage and Save $35k with Green Energy

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EnergyMark has partnered with Daemen College and Fortune 500 energy company AES to support the local college with its solar energy endeavor.

The arrangement will help support the continued growth of renewable generation in New York while providing an estimated $35,000 of savings in the form of bill credits that Daemen will receive, allowing the college to reap the benefits of renewable energy without installing solar panels or incurring any upfront costs.

"This deal aligns strongly with our sustainability goals and commitment to protecting our environment by matching a significant portion of our energy consumption with clean renewable electricity," said Bob Rood, vice president for business affairs at Daemen.

The power generated from the solar farm is expected to provide enough clean electricity to offset over 90% of Daemen's annual electricity usage. This equates to roughly enough electricity to power 400 homes per year.

"EnergyMark is proud to bring the benefit of solar energy – without investment or upfront cost – to Daemen College's Amherst campus," said Gary Marchiori, president of EnergyMark. "This allocation of solar electricity conforms to New York States' initiative to repower the electric grid, with solar as a key component."

EnergyMark facilitated the transaction between both parties and will provide assistance with utility data exchange and renewable energy reporting.

About EnergyMark, LLC

EnergyMark is a local supplier of electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy, operating in New York since 2002 with offices in Buffalo and Rochester. EnergyMark has supplied natural gas, electricity, and risk management solutions for over 15 years to more than 15,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout Western New York and Northwest Pennsylvania. EnergyMark is the official energy supplier to the Buffalo Bills.

