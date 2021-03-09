energyOrbit and Ekotrope Partner to Help Utilities Streamline Energy Efficiency Programs

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world increasingly focuses on enacting efforts to protect the environment, two energy efficiency companies are partnering to encourage businesses and residents to embrace energy efficiency programs delivered through utilities and third-party implementers. energyOrbit , which offers a software solution for cloud energy efficiency and demand-side management (DSM), and Ekotrope , which facilitates energy ratings and data sharing for residential buildings, have formed a technical integration, initially focused on new ENERGY STAR® homes.

The new integration recognizes the growth in energy efficiency programs, including distributed energy and electrification. It enables home energy raters to automatically and seamlessly push Ekotrope's assessment data to energyOrbit for real-time utility program validation and payment via a shared Salesforce API. Previously, organizations would need to go to another solution provider first to validate home energy scores, identify home locations, and more, adding time and the potential for error.

The integration will make it easier for utility or third-party program administrators to factor ratings data into their energy efficiency programs, beginning with pre-qualification of data. Ekotrope and energyOrbit estimates a potential 60 to 80 percent time savings through their integrated solution.

"Partnering with Ekotrope is a logical step to streamline energy efficiency assessment for our customers," said Udi Merhav, CEO and founder, energyOrbit. "We see the coming growth in more distributed energy and electrification implementations. This broadens our footprint in the DSM landscape to best serve our commitment to protecting the environment and addressing climate change."

"We want to provide a data highway for our customers. This new integration with energyOrbit's solution removes the human element from data transfer and validation, providing a more streamlined process," said Ziv Rozenblum, founder and CEO, Ekotrope. "This is quicker and more accurate, helping eliminate quality control headaches, allowing builders to make smarter decisions, and delivering a best-in-class solution to our shared customers."

ENERGY STAR is a federal program run by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Energy that promotes energy efficiency. It uses different standardized methods to provide information on the energy consumption of products and devices.

About energyOrbit

Founded in 2009 and based in San Francisco, California, energyOrbit is the market-leading solution for cloud energy efficiency and Demand-Side Management operations. energyOrbit is deployed with leading utilities, program administrators, and third-party implementers across North America, enabling customers to realize an average of up to 75 percent improved efficiency and savings in their DSM operations. energyOrbit empowers utilities to deploy DSM programs in hours, scale programs and portfolios efficiently, and to streamline utility customer relationships, partners, and internal communications seamlessly.

As of 2019, energyOrbit has helped utilities and third-party implementers manage more than 24 TWh of electricity savings. Additionally, 11 GW of peak demand has been reduced by efficiency measures tracked by energyOrbit. More than $3.7 billion in incentives have been managed and prepared for payment. For details, visit www.energy-orbit.com and follow on Twitter ( @energyOrbit ) and on LinkedIn .

About Ekotrope

Founded in 2011, Ekotrope offers the most widely used Home Energy Rating Software which is used on about 1 in 5 of new homes built in the U.S. each year. Powered by its proprietary hourly energy algorithm, Ekotrope RATER streamlines and automates every step of energy modeling from hourly savings calculations to utility program requirements verification.

Ekotrope makes energy efficiency easy. Combining technological innovation with tools for real-time collaboration, smart decision making and support, Ekotrope RATER takes the guesswork out of home energy ratings. In 2020, Ekotrope's clients completed over 200,000 HERS ratings in all 50 states as well as Washington, D.C. Ekotrope has also become the software partner of choice for residential new construction energy efficient programs in the U.S. For details, visit www.ekotrope.com and follow on LinkedIn or the Ekotrope blog for updates.

