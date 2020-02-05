energyOS Selected to Present at CleanEquity® Monaco 2020

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- energyOS will present at CleanEquity® Monaco 2020 on 26th & 27th March at the Fairmont Monte Carlo.

CleanEquity® is an annual invitation-only event hosted by Innovator Capital, the London based specialist investment bank. The conference provides an intimate and collegiate setting for inventors and entrepreneurs to share their stories with delegates - key decision makers looking to assist them with reaching their commercial and strategic goals.

Other partners and sponsors include Prince Albert II of Monaco's Foundation, BP Ventures, Cision, Covington & Burling, Cranfield University, Earth Capital, the Monaco Economic Board and Parkview.

energyOS has been identified by an expert panel as one of the world's most innovative sustainable technology companies and has been selected to present to selected sovereign, corporate, family and professional investors & acquires, policy makers, end users and international trade media.

Company Description

energyOS delivers software that helps utilities digitise their business.

The electricity sector is undergoing profound change. As the electricity system becomes increasingly decentralised and decarbonised, one thing is clear: digitisation will be everywhere. Digitisation will change how a utility operates and reposition its data and customer base into its most valuable assets. Although these assets don't appear on balance sheets, utilities have an abundance of both.

energyOS's software, eOS, was originally developed by Australia's national science agency, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation. eOS helps utilities engage their customers, integrate distributed energy resources, and adapt to the transition to a clean energy system. It responds to the unprecedented changes taking place in the sector and supports a utility's major strategic investments such as billing systems, smart meters / big data, cloud investments, analytics and new energy technologies.

energyOS Contact Details



Stephen Kubicki

Chief Executive Officer|

skubicki@energyos.com.au

www.energyos.com.au

About Innovator Capital Limited

Innovator Capital (ICL), established in 2003, is a London based specialist investment bank focusing on health and sustainable technology companies; advising on corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, IP, business & corporate development. ICL's mission is to assist IP rich private & public companies with finding the right investors, acquirers, customers, licensees and commercial partners.

