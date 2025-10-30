ENERGYRE SECURES $370 MILLION FINANCING FOR SOUTH CAROLINA SOLAR PORTFOLIO, BACKED BY LEADING GLOBAL LENDERS

FINANCIAL CLOSE UNDERSCORES ENERGYRE'S LEADERSHIP IN DELIVERING RELIABLE AND AFFORDABLE ENERGY TO MEET AMERICA'S GROWING DEMAND

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- energyRe, a leading US-based energy developer focused on delivering cost effective and reliable projects to meet rising demand, today announced that it has reached financial close on a portfolio of solar projects in South Carolina.

The transaction totals approximately $370 million in construction and term financing, provided by leading financial institutions — Santander, Bank of America, Natixis, and Societe Generale who acted as Coordinated Lead Arrangers for this transaction. The transaction was structured by Santander as Financial Advisor, which also acted as Administrative Agent.

"These projects represent the scale, innovation, and collaboration that define energyRe's approach to reimagining America's energy future," said Ryan Brown, Chief Operating Officer of energyRe. "We are proud to partner with a world-class group of financial institutions to deliver projects that will provide reliable and affordable energy to help meet rapidly rising demand."

"Santander is proud to have advised on the construction and term financing of energyRe's solar portfolio," said Ricardo Pereira, Executive Director, Structured Finance & Advisory US, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking. "Renewable energy structuring and advisory is a cornerstone of our offering, and we are pleased that our extensive U.S. capabilities are helping clients like energyRe to deliver incremental energy capacity so much in need in the US."

Once operational, the projects will generate enough reliable and affordable electricity to power approximately 36,000 homes each year.

About energyRe

energyRe is an American-led energy company created to develop innovative infrastructure projects that meet rising electricity demand with affordable and reliable energy. Our company portfolio combines generation, transmission and storage with a "community first" approach to project development, bringing together industry-leading expertise and local know-how. With a total of 16 gigawatts under development in regions around the US, energyRe is a leader in utility-scale transmission, generation, storage and distributed generation solutions. We prioritize community engagement, public-private partnerships, and operational reliability in every project.

