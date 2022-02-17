EnergySage Acquired by Schneider Electric to Accelerate a Shared Global Vision of Electrifying the Future

BOSTON, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EnergySage announced today that Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has purchased a controlling stake in EnergySage to help accelerate a shared vision for transforming the clean energy market. The acquisition will provide EnergySage with the resources to speed up the company's growth and product innovation. In addition to rapidly growing its rooftop solar and community solar marketplace solutions for residential and commercial customers, EnergySage will build new solutions for high-efficiency HVAC, smart home devices, and other clean energy products and services, and will scale its business globally.

For nearly a decade, EnergySage has empowered consumers across the country to make smarter energy decisions through education, transparency, and choice, while helping hundreds of solar installation companies, equipment manufacturers, financiers, and service providers grow their businesses. Of all consumers going solar in the United States, at least one in five visit EnergySage.com to research their options. The capital from Schneider Electric will allow EnergySage to turbocharge its growth and support millions more homeowners, renters, and commercial property owners in taking climate-friendly energy actions. EnergySage will also have a bigger impact on its industry partners by helping them grow their business faster and more efficiently.

"This is an enormous milestone in EnergySage's history and a huge testament to our team, platform, and all of our industry partners," said Vikram Aggarwal, founder and CEO of EnergySage. "We're thrilled to have the support and resources of a company that has been recognized as one of the most sustainable companies on the planet , while maintaining the entrepreneurial, consumer-first spirit that's propelled us as industry leaders."

At its core, this is a partnership between two companies well-aligned in both their respective values and commitments to decarbonize the global energy infrastructure. Schneider Electric fully supports growing EnergySage's position as unbiased trusted advisors to consumers and the industry – continuing to augment EnergySage's culture, neutrality, and independence.

"The future of energy is decarbonized, decentralized and digital" said Nadege Petit, Chief Innovation Officer at Schneider Electric. "We are excited to accelerate EnergySage's growth and enable more energy consumers to make the transition to renewable energy".

"Renewables like solar and wind are now cheaper than conventional electricity sources," said Aggarwal. "Policy decisions aimed at curbing climate change are being made across all levels of government, and consumers are increasingly turning to clean energy as a way to not only reduce their carbon footprint, but to increase their resilience to climate change, and of course, save money. EnergySage is uniquely positioned within the industry and we look forward to working with Schneider to accelerate our mission of making renewable energy accessible and affordable for all."

About EnergySage, Inc.

EnergySage is the leading online comparison-shopping marketplace for rooftop solar, energy storage, project financing, and community solar. Supported by the U.S. Department of Energy, EnergySage is trusted by over 10 million consumers across the country to help them make smarter energy decisions through simplicity, transparency, and choice. Unlike traditional lead-generation websites, EnergySage empowers consumers to request and compare competing quotes online from a network of more than 500 pre-screened installation companies – a formula that is proven to result in a higher rate of adoption, 20 percent lower prices on average for consumers, and significantly lower costs for renewable energy providers. For these reasons, leading organizations like DSIRE, Environment America, Intuit, Kaiser Permanente, and National Grid point their audiences to EnergySage. Visit EnergySage for more information, and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

