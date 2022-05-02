EnergySage and NABCEP Release Findings of 2021 Solar Installer Survey, Shedding Light on Impact of Supply Chain Constraints and Policy Proposals

According to results, 60% of respondents said their businesses were harmed in 2021 by supply chain disruptions, primarily due to freight delays

BOSTON and CLIFTON PARK, N.Y., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, EnergySage and NABCEP released the results of the seventh annual Solar Installer Survey, the largest and most comprehensive business survey of solar companies nationwide. Over 500 residential and commercial installers across the country participated in this year's survey, which was fielded and authored by EnergySage in partnership with the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP).

This report captures key observations about the U.S. solar industry from a wide cross-section of local, regional, and national solar installers. It provides a detailed look at the current state of the industry, as well as the mentality of installers going forward and their plans for growth. Major insights from the 2021 Solar Installer Survey include:

Supply chain constraints hurt solar sales in 2021

Three out of five of installers reported that their businesses were harmed in 2021 due to supply chain issues. According to installers, supply chain constraints overwhelmingly manifested as freight delays, decreasing the availability of solar panels and batteries in particular: 57% of installers stated it was more difficult to purchase and receive the solar equipment they wanted to sell.

Lack of trained labor became the biggest barrier to industry growth

For the first time, survey respondents stated that a lack of trained labor was the largest barrier to growing their business, exceeding both customer acquisition and the availability of equipment.

A 10-year ITC extension would immediately create more jobs

Half of survey respondents say they will begin hiring more people if Congress extends the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) for 10 years. Conversely, a complete phase out of the ITC would lead most installers to scale back their businesses or business-related spending. Additionally, 70% of installers say the introduction of a direct-pay option for the ITC (an upfront cash rebate as opposed to a tax credit post installation) would result in greater consumer demand for solar.

"2021 saw supply chain disruptions, a global pandemic, and more regulatory headwinds. These challenges remind me of how very proud I am to be part of an industry that continues to overcome such hurdles in an effort to combat climate change while helping millions of Americans save money with renewable energy," said Vikram Aggarwal, CEO and founder of EnergySage.

EnergySage fielded this survey from January through March 2021. In addition to EnergySage, NABCEP, the leading certification organization for renewable energy professionals, as well as several large manufacturers, distributors, publications, and industry associations sent the survey to their own installer networks. In total, 501 solar installers participated across 43 states and two territories: Washington DC and Puerto Rico.

"It cannot be overstated how important this information is to the solar industry and the future of the renewable energy sector," said Shawn O'Brien, President & CEO of NABCEP. "We feel that our organization can play a significant role in meeting the nearly one million solar jobs needed to meet President Biden's clean energy target by 2035. This report contains crucial data that credentialing bodies like ourselves can use to bolster our current programs and continue our devotion to grow the solar workforce."

The latest report can be downloaded for free at: www.energysage.com/data/#2021-survey. All solar installers who download this survey will be invited to participate and have their voice heard in the 2022 edition. For questions and feedback, please contact [email protected]om.

SOURCE EnergySage, Inc.