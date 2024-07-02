EnergySage Expands Clean Energy Marketplace to All 50 States and Washington, D.C.

BOSTON, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EnergySage, the leading clean energy marketplace, announces its expansion to all 50 states and Washington, D.C., becoming the first platform of its kind with a nationwide footprint. With this milestone, EnergySage is poised to help homeowners adopt clean energy solutions at an even greater scale and become a leading partner for corporations, electric vehicle manufacturers, and non-profits looking to bring whole-home electrification to their audiences across the country.

For over a decade, EnergySage has been at the forefront of promoting clean energy and energy-saving solutions, providing a platform for consumers to comparison-shop and save on rooftop solar. It has since evolved to provide energy storage, heat pumps, EV chargers, and community solar. Now that EnergySage has reached national coverage, it is prepared to connect even more homeowners with these sustainable and cost-saving options.

"Our goal has always been to make clean energy more accessible and affordable for everyone, and this expansion allows us to reach an even larger audience," says Charlie Hadlow, EnergySage President & COO. "We are incredibly grateful to our dedicated network of installers – most of which have been with us for many years – who have helped us expand our reach to the whole country."

EnergySage makes it easy to transition to clean energy. Consumers can easily request multiple high-quality quotes from vetted and accredited solar, HVAC, and electrical installers. The process is free, simple, and frictionless through its in-depth resources and unbiased support.

EnergySage also serves as a valuable resource for clean energy companies and providers across the country. By partnering with EnergySage, these businesses can grow their customer base, reduce costs, and simplify their sales processes.

"We are proud to be the trusted partner for so many reputable installers," says Erik Holvik, EnergySage Associate Director of Business Development. "We are dedicated to providing the best service and support to our customers, and this milestone is a testament to our commitment to scaling clean energy solutions."

With EnergySage's expansion to all 50 states and Washington, D.C., clean energy solutions are now more accessible than ever. Visit EnergySage today to start your clean home energy journey. For installers interested in working together, please visit this page .

About EnergySage, Inc.



EnergySage is the simplest, most trusted way to comparison shop and save on high-quality clean energy and energy-saving solutions, including rooftop solar, energy storage, heat pumps, EV chargers, and community solar. As the trusted partner for hundreds of vetted and accredited solar, HVAC, and electrical installers, EnergySage enables shoppers to request multiple high-quality quotes in minutes. With in-depth resources and unbiased support, EnergySage makes the entire process simple, low-stress, and more affordable for consumers, while serving as the conduit for clean energy companies and providers in all 50 states and D.C. to grow their business, reduce costs, and simplify their operations. For these reasons, leading organizations like National Grid, MassCEC, Boulder County, Intuit, Staples, and NCSU's DSIRE point their audiences to EnergySage to begin their clean energy transitions. Visit EnergySage for more information, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Danielle Dupre, [email protected]

SOURCE EnergySage, Inc.