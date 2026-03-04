EnergySage Recognizes Standout Home Energy Contractors with 2026 Installer of the Year Awards

Third annual awards recognize standout partners following one of the most consequential years in modern home energy

BOSTON, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnergySage, the leading home electrification platform for homeowners to shop, compare, and save on clean energy solutions, today announced the winners of its third annual Installer of the Year awards, recognizing 43 companies across the U.S. for exceptional quality, service, and commitment to consumer trust.

Selected from EnergySage's nationwide network of solar and storage installer partners, the 2026 award recipients consistently exceeded expectations for quality, experience, responsiveness, and customer satisfaction. These companies distinguished themselves by delivering reliable project outcomes, clear homeowner education, and transparent business practices aligned with EnergySage's core values. Notably, they did so during a record-breaking year marked by unprecedented demand ahead of the federal tax credit expiration.

The 2026 EnergySage Installer of the Year award recipients are:

Regional winners: All Energy Solar (Midwest) , Green Power Energy (Northeast) , Solar Optimum (West Coast)

Local winners: The Integrity Energy Group (AL) , Solar Topps (AZ) , Good Faith Solar (AR) , Sunergy (CA) , Solar Power Pros (CO) , Infinity Energy (Infinity Solar Systems LLC) (CT) , Revolution Solar (DC) , Transform Solar (FL) , Solar Energy Partners (GA) , Sunspear Energy (HI) , CertaSun (IL) , Bone Dry Solar (IN) , SolQ (IA) , King Solar Inc. (KS) , Solar Alternatives (LA) , Lumina Solar (MD) , Viridis Energy Solutions (MA) , Strawberry Solar (MI) , Centauri Systems (MN) , The Solar Guys (MO) , Freedom Energy (MT) , Panda Solar (NV) , SRsolarNH (NH) , Public Service Solar (NJ) , Sunforce Solar (NM) , New York State Solar Farm (NY) , 8MSolar (NC) , Gold Path Solar (OH) , Sunpath Services (OR) , Pennsylvania Solar Energy (PA) , Rooftop Power (RI) , Renu Energy Solutions (SC) , ReNew Solar Solutions (TN) , Atma Energy (TX) , Intermountain Wind & Solar (UT) , HB Energy Solutions (VT) , Nova Solar (VA ), Blossom Solar (WA) , Watts Up Engineering (WI) , The Electric & Solar Specialist (WY)

"These awards recognize installer companies that consistently deliver for homeowners and uphold the highest standards of professionalism," said Naman Trivedi, Group CEO of EnergySage and VP of Home Energy at Schneider Electric. "In a year marked by extraordinary demand and policy change, these partners maintained operational discipline, consumer education, and a strong commitment to doing business the right way. That's what builds lasting trust in home energy."

The 2026 awards follow a pivotal period for the market. According to EnergySage's recently released 22nd Home Electrification Marketplace Report , homeowner demand surged 205% in the second half of 2025 ahead of the sunset of the federal tax credit for solar and other clean home energy projects. Installers nationwide faced compressed timelines, capacity constraints, and equipment availability shifts as demand accelerated. Amid those pressures, this year's award recipients preserved high service standards, maintained transparency in pricing and expectations, and continued to meet EnergySage's strict partner criteria.

As the home energy market evolves beyond an incentive-driven cycle and into a broader phase shaped by rising electricity demand, resilience concerns, and energy independence, EnergySage remains committed to elevating installer partners that prioritize long-term consumer trust.

Beyond the Installer of the Year awards, EnergySage supports its network partners with access to high-intent shoppers, dedicated Partner Success Management, enhanced marketplace visibility, and exclusive market intelligence. These resources help leading installer companies scale efficiently while empowering homeowners to make confident, informed decisions about rooftop solar, energy storage, heat pumps, EV charging, and broader home electrification upgrades.

Visit the EnergySage website for more information. For installers, access this page to learn more about joining the EnergySage network.

ABOUT ENERGYSAGE

EnergySage is the simplest, most trusted way to comparison shop and save on high-quality clean energy and energy-saving solutions, including rooftop solar, energy storage, heat pumps, and EV charging. As the trusted partner for hundreds of vetted and accredited solar, HVAC, and electrical installers, EnergySage enables shoppers to request multiple high-quality quotes in minutes. With in-depth resources and unbiased support, EnergySage makes the entire process simple, low-stress, and more affordable for consumers, while serving as the conduit for clean energy companies and providers in all 50 states and D.C. to grow their businesses, reduce costs, and simplify their operations. For these reasons, leading organizations like Redfin, National Grid, Mass Save, Sierra Club, Intuit, SEIA, and NCSU's DSIRE point their audiences to EnergySage to begin their clean energy transitions. Visit EnergySage for more information, and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

