EnergyWare LLC Announces the Promotion of Ed Repa to Chief Revenue Officer

SUNRISE, Fla., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EnergyWare LLC, a provider of energy efficiency solutions for commercial and government entities, today announced the promotion of Ed Repa to Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, Repa will be responsible for aligning internal and external company resources, go-to-market strategies, channel relationships, and attaining revenue goals.

Repa joined EnergyWare in 2018 as the Senior Vice President of Sales and accelerated the company's growth after revamping the overall sales strategy. He has been leading the charge in EnergyWare's expansion while building out a robust channel. With his 15+ years of sales experience, Repa has helped take multiple companies to their ultimate sale through successful integration and expansion. Repa was previously a Vice President with Vonage in its Strategic Sales group.

"Ed has been a huge part of EnergyWare's success, and we are excited to promote him into this expanded role," said Jake Jacques, EnergyWare CEO.

EnergyWare works diligently to simplify the information, products, and processes that are involved with energy and water conservation. The mission of the EnergyWare team is to provide the highest quality services at below-market pricing. As a consulting company, EnergyWare has proven experience in assisting customers determine the best options in financing, design, implementation, oversight, and return-on-investment accuracy.

Headquartered near Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with projects spanning from coast to coast, EnergyWare stands behind the economic and environmental benefits of its services and products and looks to provide customers with complete transparency without sales pressure.

To learn more about EnergyWare, which was recently acquired by JOX Energy, please visit www.energywarellc.com.

A national provider of Energy Efficiency technology, EnergyWare eliminates the guess-work of Energy Efficiency by bringing engineers, designers, best-in-breed manufacturing and trained energy technology installers all under one umbrella.

For more information, please visit www.energywarellc.com/solutions.

