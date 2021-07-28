energyware™ Partners With AppSmart to Build a Better Energy Future

SUNRISE, Fla., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- energyware™, a leading national provider of energy efficiency technology, has announced its expanded collaboration with AppSmart® — the number one marketplace to find, buy and manage all business technology services — to provide access to energyware™'s latest product set of solar, water conservation and SMART HVAC systems. Eighty percent of energyware™'s sales agent base is currently powered by AppSmart's network, and the AppSmart team of advisors has been able to demonstrate its dedication to improving the energy buying experience by securing a multitude of major business deals for energyware™.

energyware™ has emerged as a one-stop shop for businesses seeking energy efficiency solutions. It is common for energy costs to quickly mount, especially for businesses with large properties to heat, cool, etc. By offering a wide range of solutions for businesses looking to conserve energy costs, energyware™ has been able to successfully position itself as an industry leader in the efficient energy space.

"When we set out to fuel our sales efforts with external support, we knew we wanted a team that was just as passionate about energy efficiency as we are," said Jake Jacques, CEO of energyware™.

Jacques added, "After working with AppSmart, we can confidently say that this long-term partnership is a complete success in that regard. In addition to the passion about energy efficiency they bring to the table, the team has also been very successful in advancing our business and winning new clients."

AppSmart provides smart access to technology across every category, including telecommunications, cloud, and energy. With help from the AppSmart Energy team, businesses can gain an advantage by lowering their utility fees while driving energy efficiency and waste reduction, all backed by a superior customer experience.

"Energy efficiency has really taken off in the past few years with the prevalence of the cloud, and there are numerous opportunities for advisors to deliver superior energy products and services to both the business and consumer markets. Given this new reality, AppSmart Energy Services is thrilled to partner with energyware™ to promote its new HVAC, solar and water offerings," said Vince Bradley, VP Corporate Development and GM Energy Services at AppSmart. "With volatility coming back to the electricity and natural gas markets, along with promising federal and state incentive programs, there could not be a better time for advisors to expand their portfolio to include more energy efficient products."

To learn more about energyware™ and AppSmart's efforts to create a better energy future through energy efficient technology and a best-in-class energy buying experience, please visit http://www.energywareLLC.com.

About energyware™

A national provider of energy efficiency technology, energyware™ eliminates the guess-work of energy efficiency by bringing engineers, designers, best in breed manufacturing and trained energy technology installers all under one umbrella.

About AppSmart

AppSmart is the number one marketplace to find, buy and manage all business technology services including connectivity, wireless/mobility, software, infrastructure, energy, managed services, and devices. Thousands of organizations of all sizes and in all sectors, including retail, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, banking, education and more, trust AppSmart and our network of Technology Advisors to help them make smarter technology decisions.

©2021 AppSmart, Inc. AppSmart is a registered trademark of AppSmart, Inc.'s affiliates in the United States and other countries.

