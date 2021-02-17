EnergyWare to Sponsor The School Superintendents Association's National Conference on Education

SUNRISE, Fla., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnergyWare, a leading national provider of energy efficiency technology, has been officially announced to be the sponsor of The School Superintendents Association's National Conference on Education. The event, which is set to take place on Feb. 18 and 19, will be held virtually for the safety and convenience of attendees.

Education, which includes K-12 Schools and Universities, has quickly developed into one of EnergyWare's primary industries. In an effort to educate school leaders on the benefits of energy efficiency, EnergyWare's team made the decision to sponsor and participate in the National Conference on Education.

"We are honored to be a part of The National Conference on Education, and our team is incredibly excited to be able to contribute to the event," said Jake Jacques, CEO of EnergyWare.

"Energy efficiency helps schools save on energy costs, allowing them to reinvest into their infrastructure and education. We want to be able to communicate this to attendees, as the savings that they can accumulate from energy efficient planning can result in major enhancements to the educational development of students across the country over time."

EnergyWare has worked with a multitude of school districts in recent years, helping them cut costs and become more energy efficient. Their EnergyWare motto, "A Better Energy Future," is a message that emphasizes how everyone can have a part in being more energy efficient - and how businesses can lead the way.

The American Association of School Administrators (AASA), founded in 1865, is the professional organization for more than 14,000 educational leaders across the United States. AASA's members are chief executive officers and senior-level administrators from school districts in every region of the country in rural, urban, and suburban settings. AASA's mission is to support and develop effective school system leaders who are dedicated to the highest quality public education for all children.

For more information about The School Superintendents Association's National Conference on Education, please visit https://nce.aasa.org.

To learn more about the American Association of School Administrators (AASA), please visit https://nce.aasa.org.

To learn more about how EnergyWare can help your business eliminate the guess-work of Energy Efficiency, please visit http://www.EnergyWareLLC.com.

About EnergyWare

A national provider of Energy Efficiency technology. EnergyWare eliminates the guess-work of Energy Efficiency by bringing engineers, designers, best in breed manufacturing and trained energy technology installers all under one umbrella.

