energyware™ Will Be Featured In Award-Winning Documentary Series, Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid

SUNRISE, Fla., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- energyware™, a leading national provider of energy efficiency technology, will be featured in the award-winning documentary series Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid. The documentary project is hosted by actor and director Dennis Quaid. Its purpose is developing and distributing social and educational programming.

The commercial version of the episode featuring energyware™ is set to air next month on Fox Business Network. The innovative series highlights the value of ESG (Environment, Social & Governance) by exploring the latest topics impacting the world through educational and inspiring stories. In a national spotlight, energyware™ aims to educate corporations about the benefits of energy efficiency.

"As technology continues to evolve, leaders around the world are finding ways to combat our carbon footprint and fight climate change," says Quaid in the video. "These pioneers are leading the charge in an effort to protect the Earth for future generations."

energyware™'s goal is to empower corporations with the tools and knowledge necessary to reduce energy costs while making positive contributions to the environment. energyware™ recognizes that businesses are looking to cut operational expenses and increase savings. In addition, communities are seeking sustainable access to natural resources with an interest in becoming more energy independent. With these realities in mind, energyware™ aims to shed light on the social responsibility and community impact energy efficiency can make on entities like cities and schools.

"We are extremely proud and ecstatic to be featured on Viewpoint," said Jake Jacques, CEO of energyware™. "We are ready and eager to educate audiences about the benefits of energy efficiency. Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid's platform is one of the best opportunities we have had thus far, and we cannot wait to see the impact this episode will make."

Energy use creates a chain reaction on a global scale. It has a significant effect on weather patterns, resource availability, and other trends that ultimately affects every business at some point. For businesses, the consumption of energy-efficient technology is a matter of both corporate responsibility and financial literacy. The costs of using traditional forms of energy when compared to newer, energy-efficient technologies can be shockingly different. It is in the interest of every business owner to take their energy usage into consideration when evaluating costs that directly impact their company's bottom line.

"(Energy efficiency has) been gaining a lot of momentum in recent years," said energyware™ Director of Energy Products, Eric Bilotta. He added: "Corporations pay attention to it as a way to differentiate themselves; be it energy efficiency measures, going green … what they're realizing is not only can they look better and create a better brand and a better reputation for themselves, but the technology, once implemented, helps their bottom line as well. It makes their operating costs cheaper in the long run, a little more reliable in the long run, and a little more self-sufficient in the long run."

Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid is an award-winning television program created to educate television audiences. The show is created by a veteran team of tenured producers, writers, editors, and imaging specialists with over 100 years of cumulative experience.

To watch energyware™'s segment or learn more about the Viewpoint project, please visit https://viewpointproject.com

About energyware(™)

A national provider of Energy Efficiency technology, energyware™ eliminates the guess-work of Energy Efficiency by bringing engineers, designers, best in breed manufacturing and trained energy technology installers all under one umbrella.

Media Inquiries:

Dan Johnson

[email protected]

Related Images

viewpoint-with-dennis-quaid-flyer.png

Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid Flyer

SOURCE energyware™