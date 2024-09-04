Energywell and Branch Energy Announce Partnership, Set to Revolutionize Sustainable Energy Solutions

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Energywell, LLC ("Energywell"), an energy technology company powering the sustainable energy transition, announced today a multi-year technology licensing agreement with Branch Energy, a retail energy provider specializing in balancing the grid and pioneering behind-the-meter battery installations.

The collaboration combines the strengths of two organizations focused on redefining how the public understands and uses energy through innovative, sustainable, and customer-focused services.

Energywell, through its proprietary technology platform Proton, has been at the forefront of delivering sophisticated, cloud-based solutions that streamline energy data and operations. Proton's emphasis on real-time data analysis, renewables integration, and customer-centric operations perfectly aligns with Branch Energy's vision.

Branch Energy has distinguished itself in the market through its commitment to reducing energy bills and minimizing outages through advanced battery storage. As Google's highest-rated energy retailer, Branch Energy's focus on customer service and sustainable practices makes it an ideal partner for Energywell.

"Partnering with Branch Energy is a significant step forward in our mission to scale sustainable energy across the industry," said Energywell CEO Michael Fallquist. "Proton's cutting-edge technology will allow Branch Energy to better integrate their data-driven solutions, and we're proud to help them advance our shared values of customer empowerment, grid stability, and sustainability."

"We're leading the charge in transforming how energy is used, and are thrilled with the opportunities this partnership brings," said Alex Ince-Cushman, Branch Energy Co-Founder and CEO. "With Energywell and Proton, we're giving customers new opportunities to adopt sustainable energy practices and access affordable, clean energy."

"Branch Energy's mission to provide their customers with intelligent, data-driven energy management solutions and their development of advanced on-site battery storage systems meshes perfectly with our goal to drive innovation in retail electricity markets to ensure a resilient future," said new Energywell VP of Grid Services Jaden Crawford, who is leading the advancement of Virtual Power Plant (VPP) functionality within Proton. "They share our vision for an industry driven by better technology, products, and customer experience, and we're excited to forge ahead with them."

With the announcement of this partnership, Energywell now has four technology licensing partners active in the ERCOT market.

About Energywell

Energywell is an energy technology company powering the sustainable energy transition. Energywell combines the financial strength of funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. and capital and commodities expertise from Hartree Partners L.P. with proprietary technology and a seasoned team of energy industry veterans. Visit http://www.energywell.com for more information.

About Branch Energy

Branch Energy is a technology company that makes it easy for customers to lower their energy bills and carbon footprint while providing dramatically better customer experiences than incumbents. Branch Energy uses data & AI to determine which smart devices reduce a building's energy bill the most and then helps finance and install those devices, saving customers money while they switch to clean energy sources. Visit https://branchenergy.com/ for more information.

About Proton

Energywell's Proton platform enables real-time insights and experiences to help companies and their customers access data and use energy more sustainably. Proton uses cloud-native, event-driven architecture to employ state-of-the-art technologies to ensure energy solutions scale quickly and securely. Visit https://www.energywell.com/proton for more.

Contact:

Max Jabbonsky

[email protected]

SOURCE Energywell, LLC