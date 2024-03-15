Energywell Reintroduces Industry-shifting Proton Platform

NEW YORK, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Energywell, LLC ("Energywell"), an energy technology company powering the sustainable energy transition, unveiled today the rebrand of its transformative technology and services platform, Proton.

Spearheaded by Energywell's team of proven energy industry executives, Proton was developed as a true end-to-end solution for energy retailers and other key players. Proton uses sophisticated, cloud-based technology and seamlessly analyzes meter data, renewables, and new consumption patterns in real time – allowing organizations to streamline data and operations, with an emphasis on customer experience and sustainability-focused products.

Following Proton's initial success in Texas, where it generated millions in revenue under multiple brands, Energywell is positioned for its next stage of growth – across the nation and beyond.

Juliana Claussen, recently named the company's General Manager of Technology Licensing, is tasked with bringing Proton into its next phase. A serial entrepreneur with deep industry roots, Claussen brings more than 20 years of experience in technology, risk management, operations, and M&A across both large and small energy providers.

"Juliana is the right choice to steward this game-changing technology – an experienced industry veteran with the skillset and drive to push us forward," said Energywell CEO Michael Fallquist. "Under her direction, Proton will transform how energy providers engage with customers, and we are proud to be at the forefront of the transition to sustainable energy."

"We're laser-focused on bringing cutting edge technology, data management, and deep domain expertise to a market that is ready for disruption," Claussen said. "Proton is the complete solution that the energy industry has been missing. We're excited to connect with growing organizations and provide efficient, accurate, and intuitive solutions in this ever-evolving landscape."

Through Proton, Energywell, its subsidiaries, and its partners can empower customers to make better energy choices and scale sustainable energy across retail, solar, utility, and beyond. Read more at the revamped energywell.com/proton.

About Energywell:

Energywell is an energy technology company powering the sustainable energy transition. Energywell combines the financial strength of funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. and capital and commodities expertise from Hartree Partners L.P. with proprietary technology and a seasoned team of energy industry veterans. Visit http://www.energywell.com for more information.

About Proton:

Energywell's Proton platform enables real-time insights and experiences to help companies and their customers access data and use energy more sustainably. Proton uses cloud-native, event-driven architecture to employ state-of-the-art technologies to ensure energy solutions scale quickly and securely. Visit https://www.energywell.com/proton for more.

