ENERTECH GLOBAL ANNOUNCES BRAND CONSOLIDATION TO STREAMLINE OPERATIONS, DRIVE INNOVATION

This will enhance all aspects of the Company's business, from sales and marketing to engineering and manufacturing.

Brand Consolidation Key Benefits:

Improved Supply Chain Efficiencies: Increased supply chain consistencies will result in more responsive lead times, improved cost efficiencies, and superior manufacturing.

Fresh Focus on Engineering: Enertech's engineering teams can now devote more time and focus on developing new products and improving existing solutions.

Brand Presence: Concentration of marketing resources will bolster brand awareness and drive lead generation for our customers.

"This change will improve every aspect of the Company's business from sales and marketing to engineering and manufacturing." said Derek Dwyer, Enertech Chief Executive Officer.

"Through this transition it was important to retain the spirit of our legacy brands, especially GeoComfort, our first product brand and Hydron Module, which marked our entry point into the manufacturing of ground source heat pumps. We are retaining the GeoComfort name and have taken inspiration from Hydron Module in our updated product design," Dwyer added.

In regard to distribution and sales channels, Tim Wright, Chief Operating Officer stated, "The two unified brands: Enertech and GeoComfort by Enertech will seamlessly continue to serve our distributors, dealers, and manufacturers' representative firms. We anticipate easier ordering and greater in-stock positions to help our customers better fulfill the changing demands of the construction industry. Our customers can expect to see products reflecting these branding changes starting in Q1."

About Enertech Global

Founded in 1996 in Greenville, IL, Enertech is a leading manufacturer and distributor of ground source heat pumps for geothermal HVAC applications and air source heat pumps for hydronic and ducted forced-air HVAC applications. Enertech also provides design services and distributes solar PV products. Enertech's corporate headquarters is located in Greenville, IL with manufacturing in Greenville, IL and Mitchell, SD. For more information, visit enertechusa.com.

