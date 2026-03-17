Enertech Global, LLC Names Tim Wright CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth

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Enertech

Mar 17, 2026, 21:50 ET

GREENVILLE, Ill., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enertech Global LLC, a leading manufacturer and distributor of geothermal and air-to-water heat pump systems, proudly announces the appointment of Tim Wright as chief executive officer. He brings a wealth of industry experience and strategic vision to guide Enertech into its next chapter of innovation and success.

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Tim Wright, CEO, Enertech Global
Tim Wright, CEO, Enertech Global

Wright previously served Enertech in leadership roles, including VP of sales and chief operating officer. He supported and advocated key product initiatives, including Enertech's unique variable-speed water-to-water geothermal system and its air-to-water heat pump.

Now, at Enertech's helm, Wright eagerly anticipates taking on industry-leading challenges that include making geothermal more mainstream and more affordable for all.

Wright has spent much of his career alongside the team he now leads. He harbors a deep knowledge of Enertech and a strong appreciation for its potential. "We are going to revolutionize heating and cooling homes and communities," he said.

Enertech Global LLC remains at the forefront of the renewable energy industry, dedicated to developing innovative solutions that harness the power of nature while reducing environmental impact. Under Wright's leadership, the company is poised to continue its mission of developing and manufacturing products that foster healthy, comfortable, and sustainable living environments for all.

For more information about Enertech Global, LLC and its sustainable energy solutions, visit enertechusa.com.

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About Enertech
Founded in 1996 in Greenville, IL, Enertech is a leading manufacturer and distributor of ground-source heat pumps for geothermal HVAC applications and air-source heat pumps for hydronic HVAC applications. Enertech's corporate headquarters is in Greenville, IL, with manufacturing in Greenville, IL, and Mitchell, SD.

For more information about Enertech visit: enertechusa.com.

SOURCE Enertech

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