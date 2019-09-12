Enertis Is Appointed the Owner's Engineer for the First Utility-scale Solar PV Project in Oman

MADRID and MUSCAT, Oman, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enertis, a global engineering consultancy specialized in providing engineering, technical advisory, and quality assurance services, has been appointed the Owner Engineer for the 100MW Amin photovoltaic (PV) solar plant by Amin Renewable Energy Company SAOC. The power plant is located in the Sultanate of Oman, approximately 210 km North East of Thumrait.

The Amin solar project has been sponsored by the Japanese-Omani consortium formed by Marubeni Corporation, Oman Gas Company S.A.O.C. and Bahwan Renewable Energy Company LLC after being awarded the contract by the off-taker Petroleum Development Oman LLC (PDO). The solar project, which has a 23-year power purchase agreement (PPA), will supply power for PDO's interior operations and is one of the world's first utility-scale PV project to have an oil and gas company as the sole wholesale buyer of energy.

Enertis has been involved since the design phase of the project and is interfacing the relationship with the EPC contractor on behalf of Amin Renewable Energy Company. Specifically, Enertis is leading and monitoring every technical-related aspect, especially focusing on the approval of the detail design for the project. Enertis has also deployed an experienced on-site team to supervise the construction activities, ensure the compliance of the contractual obligations and verify the quality of the works. The project is already under construction and the Commercial Operation Date is scheduled for May 2020.

"It is always a great challenge and honor to support projects with this dimension and participate in a pioneer project working for an experienced consortium such as Amin Renewable Energy Company SAOC," said Pablo Filgueira, Head of Engineering and Construction Management at Enertis. "We believe in the potential of this market and we have the intention to consolidate our presence in the Middle East region showing the capacity of the Enertis team," added Pablo Filgueira.

Enertis is a global consulting and engineering firm, a leader in the renewable energy sector. Its mission is to guarantee the maximum profitability to its clients and an adequate risk management over their projects, by providing innovative services with high added value. Enertis has advised on renewable projects totalling over 56 GW in more than 45 countries. With central headquarters in Spain, the USA and Chile, it also has offices in Mexico, Central America, Argentina, Colombia, UK, South Africa and China.

