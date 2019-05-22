Enertis Provides Services to Goldman Sachs for Over 500MW in 2019 Q1

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enertis, a global consulting and engineering firm specialized in providing technical advisory, engineering, and quality assurance services, has supported Goldman Sachs Renewable Power LLC ("GSRP"), a company managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, in the acquisition of three solar PV portfolios which accumulate over 500 MW of utility scale and C&I asserts in the US.

Enertis has supported GSRP as independent engineer with the provision of technical due diligence for the acquisition of the portfolio that includes several types of installations, including large scale ground mounts, rooftops and carports. The installed power capacity of the sites ranges from 50 kW up to 100 MW. The works performed by Enertis' team have included engineering reviews, energy production estimates, performance analysis and site visits.

With three offices in the United States; San Francisco, Jersey City, and Raleigh the Enertis' team in the US has worked in 60+ Technical Due Diligences just in Q1 of 2019.

"It is always a great challenge and honor to support clients like Goldman Sachs Asset Management who work with the highest standards and demanding timelines, a great team, flexibility and tools to process large volume of data has been key to successfully deliver in these projects", Iñaki Herrero, Managing Director of Enertis for North America.

"In supporting the simultaneous due diligence of these three portfolios, Enertis demonstrated great flexibility and was able to scale up operations very rapidly while continuing to provide the first class technical advisory services GSAM seeks in the evaluation of renewable energy opportunities", David Fernandez, Vice President of Goldman Sachs Asset Management Renewable Power Group.

Enertis is a global firm specialized in consultancy, engineering and quality control services for renewable energy projects. Its mission is to guarantee the maximum profitability for its clients and an adequate management of their project risks by providing innovative, high value-added services. Enertis has advised on renewable energy projects in excess of 60 GW, with a total value of more than $100 billion in more than 45 countries. With main offices in Spain, the United States and Chile, Enertis has also local presence in Mexico, América Central, Colombia, Argentina, the United Kingdom, South Africa and China.

