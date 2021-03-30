Enertopia Corporation Property and Patent Update

KELOWNA, BC, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enertopia Corporation ("Enertopia'' or the "Company") a company focused on building shareholder value through a combination of our Nevada Lithium claims and intellectual property & patents in the green technology space, is pleased to provide the following update.

To begin with, we could not be happier with the level of interest and support we have received this last year. We appreciate the many shareholder questions and look forward to providing the public with an exciting stream of upcoming news releases in the coming months.

While progress has been taking longer than expected, our commitment to a green, clean mining process continues as we finish up work on our provisional solar energy patents. Our team has been working diligently on this, and we expect to have a press release regarding the update shortly, along with the release of our 2nd quarter financials.

Lithium Processing Pilot Plant Update

Since signing our NDA last October to share data for an initial pilot plant, which will showcase the possibility of building a net carbon neutral Lithium mining operation in the Nevada desert, the company has been active in reviewing and modifying current technologies that we believe will help us in achieving these goals. A large part of this is the work we have been doing on the provisional patent, and once that update is filed, we will be able to share our next steps along this exciting path.

"I immensely value the many conversations with shareholders over the last few months and look forward to providing answers to your many questions shortly," stated CEO Robert McAllister. "I am as enthusiastic and anxious as any shareholder to get to the next steps moving the technology and company forward."

Conclusion:

We continue to believe that the Lithium hosted claystone deposits in Nevada will become major sources of Lithium production in the 2020s while offering the USA a secure domestic supply of battery-grade Lithium products. We are also excited to see and witness the convergence of several technologies that are changing the very way we produce and consume electrical energy amidst the growing opportunities for a better world.

The Company thanks the shareholders for their questions. We continue to work diligently and methodically along our path that we believe over time will benefit all current stakeholders the most.

About Enertopia:

A Company focused on using modern technology on extracting lithium and verifying or sourcing other intellectual property in the EV & green technologies to build shareholder value.

Enertopia shares are quoted in the United States under ticker symbol ENRT. For additional information, please visit www.enertopia.com or call Robert McAllister, the President at 1-888-ENRT201.

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The Company makes forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, potential and financing of its mining or technology projects, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions that are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements., foreign exchange and other financial markets; changes in the interest rates on borrowings; hedging activities; changes in commodity prices; changes in the investments and expenditure levels; litigation; legislation; environmental, judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments in areas in which Enertopia Corporation operates. There can be no assurance that the testing for the brine recovery system will be effective for the recovery of Lithium and if effective will be economic or have any positive impact on Enertopia, or that current talks with respect to potential joint ventures or partnerships will result in definitive agreements. There can be no assurance that patent #6,024,086 will have a positive impact on Enertopia. There can be no assurance that provisional patents will become patents. The User should refer to the risk disclosures set out in the periodic reports and other disclosure documents filed by Enertopia Corporation from time to time with regulatory authorities.

The OTC has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Contact:

Robert McAllister, President

1-888-ENRT201

SOURCE Enertopia Corporation

