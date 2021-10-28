Enertopia Provides Clayton Valley Lithium Project Update

KELOWNA, B.C., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enertopia Corporation ("Enertopia'' or the "Company") a company focused on building shareholder value through a combination of our Nevada Lithium claims, intellectual property, & patents in the green technology space, is pleased to announce our latest solution testing update before our samples are sent to the DOE project for the first phase of the testing.

Our current phase of brine creation has focused on roasting with chloride salt use and distilled water use only in creating a very low impurity solution with a neutral to slightly basic pH solution. As such, early results show a potentially low capex, low environmental, and low carbon footprint for producing lithium carbonate.

The below table shows high-acid and non-acid solution ranges that will make up some of the first phase solutions now being prepared for shipping to the DOE in the nanotechnology Direct Lithium Exchange process (DLE) process:

Solution Type PPM B PPM Ca PPM K PPM Mg PPM Na PPM Li Li/Mg Ratio % Li into solution High Acid pH 1.0 35 3,200 1,100 1,370 500 101 1/13.5 77.0

















Non-Acid pH 6.8 BD 80 200 7 300 14 2.01/1 31.3

Note: BD is below the detection limit of 5 ppm. High acid solution ratio 1 part claystone to 9 parts high acid for 60min at 50c. Non-Acid solution 1 part roasted claystone 60min at 810c to 29 parts non-acid solution for 60min at 60c.

DLE uses different mediums of exchange to capture lithium ions while allowing other contaminant ions to pass by allowing for high purity capture of the lithium ions. We are providing a wide assortment of synthetic brine solutions to see how nanotechnology will handle the recovery of lithium ions. Many factors are involved in the ultimate economic recovery of lithium such as grade, recovery, reagent costs, energy costs, CO2 input costs.

One of the biggest benefits of lithium-hosted claystone deposits is the ability to make the lithium enriched solutions work with the DLE process. Resulting in the best possible economic and environmentally friendly recovery process possible in this rapidly expanding field.

"We have bookmarked the two ends of the spectrum to be used in the first series of solution tests, using the technology mentioned above. Throughout this project, and in the coming months, we will provide updates when results warrant," Stated President and CEO Robert McAllister."

The Qualified person:

The technical data in this news release have been reviewed by Douglas Wood, P.Geol a qualified person under the terms of NI 43-101.

