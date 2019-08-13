EnerWear® Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the First Mission to the Moon with Limited Edition "Lunar Lander" Socks

EnerWear® "Lunar Lander" Socks – made using patented Outlast® fabric tested in space - provide wearers with the ultimate in comfortability and utility, created for those extreme days that never seem to end.

Developed for NASA in 2003 and inducted into the NASA Space Technology Hall of Fame in 2005, Outlast® fabric is specially designed for a continually changing environment. Crafted from phase-changing materials (PCM) that can absorb, store, and release heat for optimal thermal comfort makes Outlast socks the definitive footwear companion whatever the weather, location, or environment from the Antarctic Circle to the Gobi Desert or even the surface of the Moon.

Just like water, the microencapsulated materials within the socks can change from solid to liquid depending on their surrounding environment and the desired temperature by absorbing and releasing excess heat and is the only phase-changing material to be tested in space.

The new limited-edition socks made from patented Outlast® fabric come in four colours, "mission grey", "universe black", "midnight blue" and "earth brown". They will also come in three unique designs: the "USA stars and stripes", "man on the moon" and "the footprint that made history."

Growth of Technical Footwear

Since its founding in 1998, EnerWear® has aimed to use the very best materials available and has worked with partners such as Outlast®, Coolmax®, and Lycra® to produce high-quality "technical" footwear for all situations. The brand has also invested heavily in the research and development over the past 20 years to develop specialist footwear and materials specifically for golf, rugby, football, mountaineering and more.

About Outlast®

Outlast is a leading provider of phase-change materials (PCM) for proactive temperature regulation and offers the broadest range of solutions for various end uses. The globally active technology enterprise is headquartered in Heidenheim, Germany, with offices in Golden, Colorado as well as in Hong Kong and maintains further sales offices in Europe, Asia, Australia and Latin America.

About EnerWear®

EnerWear® is a sub-brand of Asia Socks Inc. (Asia Socks) established in 1990. Within the last 30 years, Asia Socks has become the leading manufacturer and exporter of socks in China. Asia Socks' portfolio of 5 factories handles the production for over 300 OEM partners and export to over 30 countries and over 4,000 supermarkets worldwide.

