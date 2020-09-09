EnerWisely Confirms Energy Star Partnership for Energy Efficiency

HOUSTON, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EnerWisely, an affiliate of Quantum New Energy, confirms a partnership with Energy Star, a program by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This partnership recognizes and advances EnerWisely's work to deliver solutions that empower people and organizations to reduce energy costs and act on climate impact.

EnerWisely is the best way to lower electricity bills and reduce carbon emissions in Texas. EnerWisely is the one-stop energy management platform to optimize your Real Energy Cost based on your usage patterns. 100% done online, you get results within minutes.

Since the deregulation of the electricity markets, the integration of analytics to help users optimize their energy use has been minimal. Despite the growing number of retailers and creative rate structures; the narrow-focused services prevent consumers from understanding their real savings potential. Recognizing Energy Efficiency as a critical opportunity, EnerWisely is bridging that gap.

"It's a privilege to partner with Energy Star, the globally recognized best-in-class symbol for energy efficiency," says EnerWisely CEO, Patricia Vega. "We are committed to using technology to help everyday consumers understand their energy usage and how it affects their monetary and environmental savings potential."

"At EnerWisely, we believe that the future of energy is human. Everyone has an important role to play towards a more sustainable future. Our partnership with Energy Star supports our mission to empower everyone by turning unused data into personalized intelligence to make smarter energy choices."

As part of the partnership, EnerWisely provides 100% online, entirely free energy efficiency assessments to consumers in the communities that it serves, based on their real energy consumption patterns. EnerWisely Savings Calculator helps people realize that a greater focus on Energy Efficiency can reduce their bills by half or even more while protecting the planet.

About EnerWisely

EnerWisely is a Houston-based technology company. As the only one-stop smart energy management platform in the market, EnerWisely is the best way to reduce electricity bills and carbon emissions. Users can identify ways to improve energy efficiency to eliminate waste and leaks. Users also enjoy a data-driven matching process to determine the electricity plans with the lowest total cost based on their usage patterns.

EnerWisely complies with DataGuard, the standard for energy data privacy. Customers can rest assured that their savings don't come at the cost of their privacy, as their data is never shared or sold.

