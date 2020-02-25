eNeura, Inc. Announces Hire of Donald Pearl as Chief Executive Officer

"With the broadest label on the market for acute and chronic migraine therapy, eNeura is perfectly poised to accelerate its growth in prescriptions and revenue," stated Mr. Kline, who led the executive search along with Camden Partners Nexus, the company's lead investor. "Don's experience and expertise in sales and insurance reimbursement will enable eNeura to achieve our mission of providing a non-invasive migraine treatment to all patients in search of an effective non-drug option for their chronic condition."

Prior to joining eNeura, Mr. Pearl held positions of increasing responsibility in marketing, reimbursement, sales operations and sales in the pharmaceutical industry, with a particular focus on migraine. Most recently, he served as the Vice President, U.S. Sales and Marketing at IPSEN Biopharmaceuticals. Earlier, he served in multiple roles at Allergan, including Vice President of U.S. Neuroscience Sales during the launch of the chronic migraine indication for BOTOX®; Vice President, U.S. Sales Operations and Vice President, Medical Reimbursement. He also co-promoted two migraine products with the British multinational pharmaceutical company GalaxoSmithKline plc while at Allergan. Mr. Pearl has served on the corporate advisory boards for the American Academy of Neurology, Child Neurology Foundation and the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, and currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Child Neurology Foundation and the Board of Children's Specialized Hospital of New Jersey Foundation.

About eNeura

eNeura, Inc. is a privately held medical technology company that is pioneering the use of a portable, non-invasive, non-drug treatment for migraines. The SAVI® device from eNeura is the only migraine product indicated both for the acute and prophylactic treatment of migraine headache in adults and children (12 years of age and older). More than 36 million people in the US suffer from migraine headaches including four million adolescents. SAVI is approved in the U.S., Europe, Australia and Singapore for both the acute treatment of migraine and migraine prevention for patients 12 and older. For more information about eNeura, please visit http://www.eneura.com.

