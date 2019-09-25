Enexor BioEnergy Hires Grajewski as Senior Vice President

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enexor BioEnergy has hired Robert Grajewski as Senior Vice President of New Markets.

Robert Grajewski

Grajewski brings nearly fourteen years of experience as an innovation expert, successful entrepreneur, and venture capital investor launching and leading new ventures across a variety of industries. Prior to Enexor, Robert launched and led the Wond'ry, the Innovation Center at Vanderbilt University, which he grew into what was recognized as the "Global Outstanding Emerging Entrepreneurship Center of the Year." Prior to this role, Robert launched Edison Nation Medical, a healthcare investment platform that was later recognized as a Top 40 Startup globally by TEDMED. Grajewski also assisted in the successful turnaround of Wellman Plastics & Engineering Resins, a leading thermoplastics and nylon recycling operation and portfolio company of J.H. Whitney Capital Partners, which was later acquired by an international strategic conglomerate.

A seasoned venture capital and growth equity investor with J.H. Whitney Capital Partners, Westwind Investors, and Kamylon Capital, Grajewski has significant experience investing in market leading technologies, software, renewable energy, specialty manufacturing, and business service companies.

Grajewski holds an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, an MPA from Harvard Kennedy School of Government, and a B.A. from Harvard University.

At Enexor, Grajewski's focus will be on expanding the company into new geographic markets and developing new corporate customer partnerships. He will also assist in capital raising activities to position Enexor for growth. Enexor expects market entry and significant growth in 2020 with exports to countries in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Latin America.

"We're very excited to have Robert on board. His depth of experience, knowledge and management capabilities will complement our growing team of seasoned executives as we prepare to scale our operations and enter the marketplace," said Lee Jestings, CEO of Enexor BioEnergy.

About Enexor BioEnergy

Enexor Energy, LLC ("Enexor BioEnergy" or "Enexor") is the developer of a patented bioenergy system that transforms the way business think about organic waste. By providing immediate energy and waste disposal cost savings, coupled with significant reductions in harmful greenhouse gas production, Enexor's mission is to create renewable onsite bioenergy from organic waste to power facilities worldwide. Enexor is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. www.enexor.com

