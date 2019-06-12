Enfamil® Launches First Dad-Dedicated Hotline on Father's Day

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fatherhood can certainly be challenging. You're an equal partner in fueling the wonder of a small, fragile being, and turning them into a smart, decent, healthy citizen of the Universe. No pressure.

Enfamil, the #1 infant formula brand recommended by pediatricians, recognizes the critical role dads play in the development and growth of their babies. This started over a century ago, when a baby named Teddy inspired his father, Edward Mead Johnson, to produce a science-based product for babies in need of a specialty formula.

In celebration of dads everywhere, Enfamil is excited to launch the first national hotline, ENfo for Dad, this Father's Day. The hotline is designed to provide all dads with on-demand access to Enfamil experts who can help them navigate the most common, difficult, and embarrassing baby questions.

"As a father of four, I understand what it's like to be a new parent – overwhelmed, excited, and unsure of whether you're making the 'right' decisions," says Patrick Sly, Vice President & General Manager of Infant Formula and Child Nutrition at RB, Enfamil's parent company. "Enfamil decided to launch the hotline to help both new and seasoned dads get answers to a variety of questions to ensure that they can navigate their way through the many stages of fatherhood, stress-free, providing their babies with the best care."

Dads can reach the ENfo for Dad Hotline starting on Father's Day, June 16, through June 29, by dialing in to 1-800-BABY123 and following the prompt for ENfo for Dad. Experts will be available on Sunday, June 16 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST. Throughout the remainder of June, experts will be available:

Monday - Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST

To learn more about Enfamil and the ENfo for Dad hotline, please visit Enfamil.com, or visit our social channels @Enfamil on Instagram and www.Facebook.com/Enfamil .

About Enfamil

The Enfamil product portfolio is formulated to provide optimal nutrition for infants and children through every stage of development. Their 100 year old dedication to science and innovation remains vital to both their product portfolio and mission by using leading-edge technologies, a highly specialized team, and expert collaborations to benefit pediatric populations around the world. Today, the Enfamil brand is trusted by parents and healthcare professionals through their passion for innovation and delivering high quality products.

About RB

RB* is a leading global health, hygiene and home company inspired by a vision of the world where people are healthier and live better. Its purpose is to make a difference by giving people innovative solutions for healthier lives and happier homes.

Through its two business units, Health and Hygiene Home, RB has operations in over 60 countries and its products reach millions of people globally every day. Its trusted household brands include names such as Enfamil, Nutramigen, Mucinex, Delsym, Durex, K-Y, Clearasil, Airborne, Digestive Advantage, MegaRed, Move Free, Neuriva, Lysol, Finish, Woolite and Air Wick.

RB's drive to achieve, passion to outperform and commitment to quality and scientific excellence is manifested in the work of over 40,000 diverse, talented entrepreneurs worldwide.

For more information visit www.rb.com/US

*RB is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

