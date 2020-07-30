Enfamil®, the only leading brand to offer DHA in an amount global experts recommend(1), launches a new Switch for FREE* offer as a part of their mission to #RaiseTheDHA for all babies

NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfamil® believes that every baby deserves nutrition global health experts recommend – and that includes DHA, an important Omega-3 nutrient. That's why every Enfamil infant formula has DHA in an amount that global experts recommend¹,². However, Enfamil is the only leading formula to provide this DHA amount. The nearly 1.9 million American babies who drink Similac do not get DHA in a global expert-recommended amount and get less than half the DHA found in Enfamil¹. Surprisingly, Similac provides a higher, global expert recommended amount of DHA in the formula they provide to babies in other countries like China and the UK but have a reduced amount for babies in the USA.

Enfamil® wants all babies of the U.S.A. to get DHA in a global expert-recommended amount, no matter what brand their parents choose. That's why Enfamil has been running a nationwide petition calling on Similac to #RaiseTheDHA in all its US infant formulas. And while Similac mulls over raising the DHA in its formula, Enfamil is proud to announce the launch of its #RaiseTheDHA - Switch for FREE* offer to help babies on Similac try a whole tub of any Enfamil NeuroPro™ infant formula for free and thus get the DHA amounts global experts recommend.

With Enfamil's #RaiseTheDHA - Switch for FREE* offer, Enfamil wants to help Similac-using parents give their baby DHA in a global expert-recommended amount by making it easier for them to try Enfamil NeuroPro and be sure it is a good choice for baby before switching. Parents can discuss switching formulas with their pediatrician and get their choice of any Enfamil NeuroPro formula for free at their doorstep in just two easy steps: (1) complete the online form at Enfamil.com/raise-the-DHA and (2) submit a photo of your Similac receipt and UPC. Once complete, parents will receive their FREE tub of Enfamil NeuroPro delivered to their door within six weeks with free shipping.

More and more of the biggest global health and nutrition experts like The World Health Organization, The United Nations, The World Association of Perinatal Medicine and Early Nutrition Academy, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, and Dieticians of Canada recommend that DHA should be included in all infant formulas at a minimum amount of 0.20% of total fatty acids. Enfamil ensures all its infant formulas are a blend of scientifically proven and breastmilk-inspired nutrients, including a globally expert-recommended amount of DHA.¹

"We believe that every baby is the most important person, deserving of the DHA amount as recommended by experts," says Patrick Sly, Senior Vice President & General Manager of U.S. Nutrition at RB, Enfamil's parent company. "That's why in November 2019 Enfamil launched a nationwide petition calling on other formula makers that don't have DHA in a global expert recommended amount to #RaisetheDHA in all U.S. infant formulas. We are thrilled that the petition has been signed by more than 30,000 parents and health care professionals, showing their support for this movement."

"DHA is found in most US baby formulas, but what parents don't realize is that the amount of DHA differs by brand." says Dr. Christina Valentine, M.D., a neonatologist and dietitian dedicated to maternal and infant diet and health, and Medical Director at RB Health. "RB is calling on Abbott, the makers of Similac, to raise the amount of DHA in its Similac infant formulas. New parents have so much on their plate and making sure their formula brand includes a global-expert recommended amount of DHA should not be one of them."

To learn more about the #RaisetheDHA Switch for FREE Offer and the terms and conditions associated, please visit www.Enfamil.com/raise-the-DHA. To learn more about Enfamil, visit Enfamil.com, @Enfamil on Instagram and www.Facebook.com/Enfamil. To show your support of Enfamil's #RaiseTheDHA initiative and help ensure every baby in the U.S. gets a global expert-recommended amount of DHA, sign Enfamil's #RaisetheDHA petition at www.Enfamil.com/raise-the-DHA.

About Enfamil

Enfamil's full product portfolio is formulated for infants and children through every stage of development. Their dedication to science and innovation remains vital to both their product portfolio and mission by using leading-edge technologies, a highly specialized team, and expert collaborations to benefit pediatric populations around the world. Today, the Enfamil brand is trusted by parents and healthcare professionals through their passion for innovation and delivering a high quality product.

About RB

RB** is the global leading consumer health, hygiene and home company. Driven by a purpose to build healthier lives and happier homes, RB has operations in over 60 countries. From the foundations of wellness and infant nutrition, to the fundamentals of a hygienic home, our global brands help people live healthier, happier lives. RB has world leading Powerbrands which include household names such as Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite and Air Wick.

RB's unique culture is at the heart of its success. Its drive to achieve, passion to outperform and commitment to quality and scientific excellence are manifested in the work of over 40,000 RB employees worldwide. For more information visit http://www.rb.com/us/.

*Terms and conditions apply. Please visit Enfamil.com/Raise-the-DHA for more information.

**RB is the trading name of Reckitt Benckiser group of companies.

World Health Organization recommended amount of DHA is 0.2%-0.32% of total fatty acids. DHA in Similac = 0.15% Vs Enfamil = 0.32% of total fatty acids. Brenna JT, Varamini B, Jensen RG, Diersen-Schade DA, Boettcher JA, Arterburn LM. Docosahexaenoic and arachidonic acid concentrations in human breast milk worldwide. Am J Clin Nutr 2007;85(6):1457–64

