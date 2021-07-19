Enfinity Global Appoints Daniel L. Gottfried General Counsel

"Dan has been a key outside legal advisor to our company since inception. We are very excited to leverage his skills and experience as we continue our growth plans around the globe," said Carlos Domenech, Chief Executive Officer of Enfinity Global.

Before joining Enfinity Global, Mr. Gottfried was a partner at the law firm of Day Pitney LLP, where he was the Chair of the firm's Public Companies, Securities, Tax and Benefits group and the Chair of the firm's International Transactions practice. His practice has focused on structuring, negotiating and documenting business deals and investment transactions around the World. Mr. Gottfried earned his B.A., summa cum laude, from the University of Connecticut and his J.D., with honors, from the University of Connecticut School of Law.

"I am thrilled to join Enfinity Global," said Mr. Gottfried. "Over the years, I have been impressed by Carlos Domenech and the team – especially with their commitment and tenacity in scaling this renewables platform. It is an exciting time for the company, and I am honored to be a part of it."

About Enfinity Global

Enfinity Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a global renewable energy solutions platform focused on developing, financing, building, operating and owning renewable energy assets. With offices across Europe, Asia and the US, the company develops energy solutions to help achieve a zero-carbon footprint and enable a sustainable transition to a carbon-free economy worldwide. For more information about Enfinity Global, please visit: www.enfinity.global

