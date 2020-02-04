Enforcement, Risk and Compliance Specialists Elected to the Board of Directors of CFP Board

WASHINGTON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. (CFP Board) announces two new members: Roberta S. Karmel, a leading authority on securities regulation, and Alexander G. Rozman, a global expert in risk and compliance.

Karmel is the Centennial Professor of Law and co-director of the Dennis J. Block Center for the Study of International Business Law at Brooklyn Law School in New York City. She becomes the fourth public member of the Board of Directors.

Karmel was the first woman to be appointed as a Securities and Exchange Commissioner and has served as a director on numerous nonprofit and corporate boards including the New York Stock Exchange, Kemper Insurance and Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals. She is the author of two books, has been the recipient of many honors, and has written extensively for journals and periodicals, including serving as a columnist on securities regulation for the New York Law Journal for more than 35 years.

She joined Brooklyn Law in 1986 and became a part-time partner and then of counsel at Kelley Drye & Warren LLP. Previously, she served as a partner and of counsel for Roger & Wells in New York City; associate at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP; and in several positions at the Securities and Exchange Commission's New York regional office.

Rozman is head of Financial Crime Compliance and compliance counsel for CLS Bank International, a leading global multi-currency settlement provider based in New York City and London. Past experience includes serving as a senior leader for Deloitte, where he led multiple large-scale compliance and risk assessment projects as well as the Deloitte Digital Currency and Blockchain Group; director of Regulatory Advisory Services for Navigant Consulting; general counsel and chief compliance officer for Capital Market Services LLC; and staff attorney for UAW Legal Services.

He is a member of the University of Rutgers Design Thinking Advisory Board and provides Legal Aid pro bono legal services for its indigents program. Throughout his career, Rozman has placed a special emphasis on working in consumer protections within the financial services industry.

"With enforcement of the new CFP Code and Standards beginning June 30, 2020, these two new members will bring deep, invaluable experience and insights to ensure that our new Code and Standards is relevant and credible to the public and fair to CFP® professionals," said Jack Brod, CFP®, chair of the CFP Board of Directors.

"We are honored to welcome two members of such stature," added Douglas S. King, CFP®, chair-elect of the CFP Board of Directors and chair of the Nominating Committee. "They will help strengthen CFP Board's role in the financial planning profession as it enters its sixth decade."

Terms for Karmel and Rozman run through December 2023. They join 14 other members and CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE, on the Board of Directors.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms and consumer groups as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 86,000 people in the United States.

