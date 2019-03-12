Enformion Builds Up Its Public Sector Expertise

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enformion is proud to announce the addition of Philippe de Raet to its leadership team. As the new VP of Public Sector, de Raet brings decades of sales management experience in both the private and public sectors.

"While I have worked in both the public and private sectors, I enjoy the mission behind public sector work," says de Raet. "It is very rewarding to feel as though you might make a difference by providing government and oversight agencies with the tools to mitigate against fraud, reduce the number of threats to our country, and assist in apprehending perpetrators."

De Raet's prior public sector experience includes leadership roles at Experian and other credit bureaus, which involved closely partnering and working with government entities to ensure best practices in data use, verification and investigation. He was also Vice President of the Kantara Board of Trustees (a trusted government framework provider). There, he helped to define the National Institute of Standards and Technology's (NIST) e-authentication guidelines for user authentication within the government and healthcare verticals, as well as benefits eligibility and verification for programs at the state and local levels.

The public sector's specialized data needs and challenges are what invigorate de Raet, as does his new role at Enformion. In short, he is very excited to have joined the team. He already has plans to expand and customize Enformion's data tools to meet the unique requirements of the many specific government agencies at the federal, state and local levels. Such enthusiasm, as well as de Raet's vast experience, are what convinced existing leadership that he was the right fit for this new role:

"Decades of working with the public sector, a variety of leadership roles therein, and always being up-to-date on the latest data and analytics make Philippe a great addition to the Enformion team," says Amber Higgins, Chief Executive Officer at Enformion. "He is the right person to lead our public sector initiatives, and to both anticipate and meet the data challenges faced by government agencies at all levels."

Enformion is a leading aggregator of public records data for business and public sector. 30+ years in the data technology industry has resulted in a database of 42 billion up-to-date records for more than 250 million American adults, from 6000+ data sources. For more information about our customized government and enterprise data solutions, visit https://www.enformion.com or call (855) 281-3915. For public sector-specific data products and services, contact Philippe de Raet directly at philippe.deraet@enformion.com.

