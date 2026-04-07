Enfortra Launches NetSentinel Full-Spectrum Threat Monitoring and Expands Enterprise Identity Protection Suite

White-label dark web monitoring solution and expanded services position Enfortra as a leading identity protection partner for insurance carriers, financial institutions, and enterprises

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfortra, a provider of enterprise-grade white-label identity protection solutions, today announced the launch of NetSentinel™, a full-spectrum threat monitoring service that scans the Surface, Deep, and Dark Web to detect compromised credentials, exposed data, and emerging threats in real time.

NetSentinel combines automated scanning with analyst validation to monitor over 40 identity attributes across public forums, paste sites, invite-only communities, TOR/I2P marketplaces, encrypted chats, infostealer logs, and botnet data. The service delivers real-time branded alerts with severity scoring, and API hooks enable automated account resets, logouts, and takedown requests.

"Monitoring tools in this space either cover one layer of the web or flood teams with noise," said Mike Bourne, Chief Technology Officer at Enfortra. "NetSentinel delivers full-spectrum visibility with AI-powered correlation, reducing false positives by over 90%. Our partners get actionable intelligence under their own brand, not alert fatigue."

Alongside NetSentinel, Enfortra has expanded its solution suite to include managed identity restoration through U.S.-based, FTC/FCRA-certified Recovery Advocates, data broker removal across 190+ sites, property title monitoring, and 1- and 3-bureau credit monitoring. All services are backed by up to $5 million in identity theft insurance with a $0 deductible.

Partners deploy Enfortra through a white-label portal, API integration with JSON or XML payloads, or a hybrid model, retaining full ownership of customer data and brand experience. Enfortra currently monitors over 60 billion identity records across 75+ countries with SOC 2 Type II certified, U.S.-hosted infrastructure.

NetSentinel and Enfortra's expanded solutions are available now at enfortra.com.

About Enfortra Enfortra provides enterprise-grade identity protection, dark web monitoring, and managed recovery through a white-label SaaS platform. Based in Los Angeles, CA, Enfortra enables companies across insurance, financial services, real estate, auto, and human resources to protect their customers from fraud and cybercrime while building loyalty and generating revenue.

For more information, visit enfortra.com.

SOURCE Enfortra