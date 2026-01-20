ENFRA and Rochester Regional Health Launch 30-Year Energy-as-a-Service Partnership to Modernize System-Wide Infrastructure and Advance Sustainability

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ENFRA announced today a transformative 30-year Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) partnership with Rochester Regional Health (RRH) that will modernize critical energy infrastructure across the health system's nine hospital locations. The agreement, valued at $143.8 million, represents a major investment in long-term efficiency, sustainability, and operational resilience for one of New York's leading healthcare providers.

"This partnership allows us to bring long-term value, resilience, and sustainability to a health system serving thousands across New York," said ENFRA EVP David Krauss. "Our work with RRH is about more than infrastructure, it's about empowering a major health system to focus on patient care while we manage the complex energy systems that support it."

RRH employs more than 19,400 team members, supports over 1,800 beds, and operates facilities in Western NY, the Finger Lakes, and St. Lawrence County. Through this partnership, ENFRA will design, build, and operate a portfolio of energy and infrastructure upgrades that enhance reliability, reduce emissions, and deliver meaningful long-term value across Rochester Regional Health's system. RRH will retain full ownership of all upgraded assets.

The modernization effort includes the installation of solar arrays, system-wide upgrades to air-handling and terminal units, enterprise-wide optimization of cooling and heating supply-side systems, and the expansion of EV charging capabilities across four RRH campuses. Together, these improvements are projected to deliver $6.9 million in utility expense savings in the first year alone, with guaranteed savings of 34.4% over the 30-year term, which is equivalent to more than $354.6 million in total avoided costs. Sustainability outcomes are equally significant, with RRH expected to reduce its purchased electricity by 52.5%.

"Reducing our carbon footprint is a core priority for Rochester Regional Health, and this collaboration with ENFRA accelerates our progress significantly," said Jennifer Eslinger, President, Health Care Operations and Chief Operating Officer. "These improvements will not only reduce emissions but also create long-term operational efficiencies across our system."

About ENFRA

ENFRA is a national energy infrastructure and Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) firm headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. Founded in 1919 as Bernhard, ENFRA provides vertically integrated solutions in engineering, construction, maintenance, asset management, and EaaS for mission-critical sectors such as healthcare, higher education, and data centers. With over 25 offices nationwide and over 2,600 employees, ENFRA empowers clients to achieve measurable energy savings, reduce emissions, and build resilient infrastructure for the future.

About Rochester Regional Health

Rochester Regional Health is an integrated health services organization serving the people of Western New York, the Finger Lakes, St. Lawrence County, and beyond. The system includes nine hospitals; primary and specialty practices, rehabilitation centers, ambulatory campuses and urgent care facilities; innovative senior services, facilities and independent housing; a wide range of behavioral health services; and Rochester Regional Health Laboratories and ACM Global Laboratories, a global leader in patient and clinical trials. Rochester Regional Health is the Rochester region's second-largest employer.

