Enfuse Group becomes certified as a B Corporation

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfuse Group are on a mission to prove that being a high performing consultancy doesn't have to mean compromising on social and environmental responsibility. As an ambitious multi award-winning digital transformation consultancy, Enfuse Group is delighted to announce that they are now a Certified B Corporation. The assessment measures a business's ongoing impact on its workers, community and suppliers, customers, governance, and the environment.

Formed in 2015, Enfuse Group works as the trusted partner for digitally ambitious organisations. Working across the transformation lifecycle, Enfuse Group provides clients with a range of services from strategy and operating models to delivery and change management. Enfuse Group has been recognised both as a leading UK consultancy and as a leading employer in the sector, demonstrating its commitment to excellence and responsibility.

The company has been going from strength to strength, with recognition this year in the Sunday Times 100 fastest-growing private companies in Britain, having a staggering 99.4% growth rate. Despite this exceptional growth, the company has not sacrificed its commitment to putting people first, with a specific focus on employee wellbeing. Enfuse Group has comprehensive benefits to enable their employees to manage their health and wellbeing in addition to wellbeing policies that practically support a healthy work-life balance.

The company's approach to flexible working has been an important element in attracting and retaining great talent. With an informal hybrid working style, employees are empowered to work from the location that suits them best, whether that is from client site, from the office (named Base Camp) or from home, with the directorship leading by example. Despite the team working from different locations, they remain engaged and connected and days together in Base Camp are always popular.

Through this people focussed approach, Enfuse Group are an example of how a company can still be high performing yet still balance profit and growth with social and environmental purpose. Initiatives such as employee volunteer days or in-house sustainability challenges, as well as introducing an employee sustainability handbook has helped to foster a culture where employees are encouraged to consider the wider impact of their work and daily lives. Enfuse strongly believes that employees taking small steps of their own choice whilst the company targets more ambitious goals, ensures that everyone can make a meaningful contribution to their wider social and environmental goals.

Enfuse Group is so proud to meet B Lab's rigorous standards of social and environmental impact as B Lab's rigorous standards and join a community of like-minded companies also meeting these high standards. The certification comes after a year of diligent verifications with each submission, but the journey has just begun for the company. Enfuse Group are committed to continuously improving performance for their clients, people, and for the planet; as part of the B-Corp certification they have legally committed to continuously improving their triple bottom line:

People Profit Planet

In recent years, the B Corp certification process has sparked debate, with some questioning the intentions of companies pursuing the status. Enfuse Group has always viewed B Corp certification as more than just a badge – they saw it as a valuable opportunity to evaluate, evolve, and formalise their commitment to positive impact. For Enfuse Group, the certification journey has been a chance to identify areas for growth while building on the strengths they already have. Importantly, it has helped document and create official policies for many of the initiatives Enfuse has long practiced, ensuring they're embedded into the very fabric of how they operate. By embracing the process as a tool for meaningful change, Enfuse Group reaffirms their dedication to fostering both accountability and excellence in the way we serve their clients, support their team, contribute to their community, and the environment.

Graeme Curwen, CEO, comments "I am extremely proud of this achievement and it represents a huge milestone for us at Enfuse Group. Harry and I started with the vision of building a high-growth, commercially focused consultancy that never lost sight of what matter most — our people, our clients, and the broader community, and we will continue to keep this commitment. This has been over a year in the making and I would like to thank everyone who made this happen."

This is just the start of Enfuse Group's B Corp journey, and the company have a strong dedication to continue growing in the right way without compromising their values.

