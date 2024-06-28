Enfuse Group named as one of The Sunday Times 100, Britain's fastest-growing private companies

LONDON, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfuse Group, a multi award-winning transformation consultancy, has been ranked #51 in The Sunday Times 100, Britain's fastest-growing private companies. The league table takes on the baton from The Sunday Times Fast Track 100 series, which celebrated the country's leading entrepreneurs for 24 years.

Enfuse Group's inclusion in the Sunday Times 100 is a reflection of the impressive growth since its foundation, delivering high impact consulting services for some of the world's largest and most recognisable brands. Enfuse Group have built an outstanding reputation for transformation and delivery consulting services across several sectors in particular in Retail, Hospitality, and Higher Education. Enfuse Group's rapid growth is a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence and their ability to attract top talent in the consulting industry.

Graeme Curwen, CEO, Enfuse Group commented, "We are delighted to be named on this list. Thank you to the Sunday Times for recognising us as one of Britain's fastest-growing private companies. It's truly great to see all the hard work of our team being recognised. We could not have achieved this without our amazing people, clients, and partners."

About Enfuse Group

Enfuse Group is a UK headquartered transformation consultancy who work with clients across both private and public sectors shaping and delivering their biggest transformations. Enfuse Group were recognised in the Financial Times Leading Consultancies across three categories, as well as being named Best New Consultancy in 2023 by the Management Consultancies Association (MCA).

